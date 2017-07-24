Mousa Dembele believes Tottenham can challenge for next season’s title without bringing in a series of new signings as their Premier League rivals have done.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has yet to make a single addition to his squad this summer despite selling right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City for more than £50m.

Reports have linked the north Londoners with a new No 10 and a right-back but the club appear in no rush to make any signings ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

And Dembele is confident that Tottenham’s decision to focus on their starting XI as opposed to splashing millions on new players will pay dividends for the side.

"I think the way we do it is very good,” he said. “We don't change five or six players every season because that means you have to start over with new players.

"We concentrate on the team we have now. If the team stays like this, we know that we're going to have a good season like last year. The quality we have now; everybody is looking in the same direction.

"We're very positive. For us it's like a family. It's a very good thing to have a group that stays together and understands each other as well.

"The first year with the manager was different because it was a new philosophy, and now the last two years everybody understands what he means, everybody knows what to do."

Tottenham have made an encouraging start to their pre-season, beating Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 in their opening International Champions Cup game.

They face Roma in their next match on Tuesday night.