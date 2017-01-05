NBA star Luol Deng reveals his dream of buying Crystal Palace

British NBA star Luol Deng has revealed his dream of buying Crystal Palace.

The LA Laker, who was born in South Sudan but moved to south London as a child, is a two-time NBA all-star and one of Britain's most famous sporting exports to the United States.

And despite being an Arsenal fan, Deng has revealed that his long-time dream has been to take over the club nearest to where he grew up, in Brixton.

"Arsenal just played Crystal Palace where Giroud scored that amazing scorpion-kick goal, but this is where it’s tough because I grew up three minutes from the Crystal Palace stadium and when I was young on match day there was a hill where we could watch the Palace through a gap in the stadium.

"Since then I’ve been a huge Crystal Palace fan – Arsenal’s my number one team, Crystal Palace is my second!

"I’m hoping they can stay up – I’ve always said that if I become a billionaire I’m buying Crystal Palace – it’s a dream of mine!”

The Eagles are currently owned by local businessman Steve Parish and American billionaires Joshua Harris and David Blitzer.

Deng grew up near Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace's home ground ( Getty )

Harris and Blitzer also own majority stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers, one of Deng's rival NBA franchises.

Even if the 31-year-old basketball sensation were to buy a controlling stake in the Selhurst Park club down the line, he wouldn't be the first former NBA name to do so. In January 2016, two-time MVP Steve Nash was part of a consortium that took over Spanish second-division side Real Mallorca.