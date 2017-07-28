Arsenal host Sevilla, Benfica and RB Leipzig in the ninth Emirates Cup pre-season tournament.

The competition started in 2007 and is held annually at the Emirates, with hosts Arsenal winning it four times.

When is it?

The two-day competition will take place on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 July.

Where can I watch it?

All the games will be shown for free on Quest TV which available on Freeview channel 37, channel 144 for Sky customers and 172 for those on Virign.

Who is playing?

All times are BST

Saturday

RB Leipzig vs Sevilla, 2.00pm

Arsenal vs Benfica 4.20pm

Sunday

RB Leipzig vs Benfica, 2.00pm

Arsenal vs Sevilla, 4.20pm

How does the tournament work?

Teams are given the usual three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss, the team with the highest number of points wins.

The Emirates Cup also rewards attacking play and teams are awarded an additional point for each goal scored. If teams are level on points goal difference and the number of the shots on target are used to decide places.



Teams

Arsenal

Arsenal have travelled the furthest of any Premier League team in pre-season during, with tours of Sydney and China racking up the miles. Arsenal fans will get a first look at £52million signing Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates where they are expected to field a mixture of first team and youth players.

Arsene Wenger has been experimenting with using three at the back during pre-season with mixed results, Arsenal were humbled by Chelsea who made them look very ordinary while they drew 1-1 with Bayern Munich and won on penalties.

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig’s pre-season has been dominated by Liverpool’s pursuit of Naby Keita. The Reds have had two offers rejected for the defensive midfielder but he remains their number one target in the summer transfer window.

Leipzig was founded in 2009 and shot to fame last season when they finished second in their first season in the Bundesliga. The club, heavily backed by sponsors Red Bull, received lots of criticism in Germany and is accused of being a marketing tool for the drinks company.

Benfica

Benfica played in the Emirates Cup in 2014 and lost 5-1 to Arsenal and 3-1 to Valencia. The Portuguese champions have received around £100million in transfer fees this summer with Ederson and Victor Lindelof departing for Manchester City and Manchester United.

Sevilla

Former Manchester City winger Noltio, who moved back to Spain after complaining about the weather, could feature for Sevilla who are preparing for life under new manager Eduardo Berizzo after Jorge Sampaoli left to manage Argentina.