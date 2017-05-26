Argentina's Football Association has agreed to pay Jorge Sampaoli's release clause, reaching an agreement that will allow the Sevilla coach to take over as the national team coach of his homeland.

The long-mooted approach, which was reported by The Independent as far back as April 11, has angered the Andalucian club by distracting Sampaoli as their title challenge disappeared and their season gradually fell apart.

Sevilla are widely expected to replace Sampaoli with another Argentine, Eduardo Berizzo, who had taken Celta Vigo to the Europa League semi-finals. Juan Carlos Unzué, the Barcelona assistant manager, is a leading candidate to replace Berizzo, after Luis Enrique's number 2 was overlooked for the big job at the Nou Camp.

Instead, Ernesto Valverde will take over at Barca after leaving his post at Athletic Club. Las Palmas will lose teambuilder Quique Setién, who returns to the mainland to take charge at Real Betis. Valencia have already presented Marcelino as their new boss, and hope he can replicate the outstanding job he did at Villarreal.

Sampaoli leaves Sevilla having guided them to the top four but, for much of the season, this was a campaign that promised more. Battling it out for the title and with a softish draw in the Champions League, they could have really kicked on this year.

Instead they lose their coach and, far more importantly, sporting director Monchi, who has made this club what it is. These are testing times in Seville.