Nightmares can strike twice. Arsenal repeated their fist leg disaster, not salvaging any pride but somehow humiliating themselves even worse than they did at the Allianz Arena back in February. They lost 5-1 to Bayern Munich here, making a 10-2 aggregate score which sounds like a freak but is in fact a perfectly fair reflection of the difference between the two teams.

While Arsenal started this evening playing for pride, even taking the lead in the first half, the second half was far too like the first leg in Munich. Again Laurent Koscielny went off, this time for a red card, rather than an injury. Again Arsenal collapsed. Bayern ran in five second half goals with embarrassing ease. If they had wanted another five they could have had them.

The way that Arsenal allowed Bayern to run through them and score with every attack, just as they did in Munich, was embarrassing for a team with any pretence at competitive seriousness. The first time it happened was bad enough but to collapse in the same twice is remarkable. It says everything about a club whose discipline, unity and structure has evaporated at the highest level.

David Ospina – 6 out of 10

2/22 Hector Bellerin – 6 out of 10 Played well in the first half in attacking down the right to support Walcott, but was ineffective in the second and he fell asleep to allow Costa and Vidal in behind him for the fifth, though by that point the entire Arsenal side was asleep.

3/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 Showed a nice pass to put Walcott in when he should have bagged a second, but the loss of Koscielny alongside him again exposed his weakness. Sloppy passing after the break, and completely gave up after the second goal.

4/22 Laurent Koscielny – 6 out of 10 Looked switched on from the get-go a he blocked Robben’s shot before deflecting two crosses out for a corner. However, the game turned again on his departure, as he tripped Lewandowski in the area without trying to play the ball, receiving a red card in the process.

5/22 Nacho Monreal – 5 out of 10 Got forward on occasion and offered support to Giroud as the striker preferred the left side of the Bayern defence. However, he simply isn’t good enough to defend at this level as he repeatedly played the Bayern attack onside.

6/22 Aaron Ramsey – 6 out of 10 Looked a yard short of his best given his lack of football, but grew into the game as it wore on. Won a free-kick just before the break with a nice turn on Martinez and started to have a bigger influence in the central role that he craves. Replaced when the game was done at 2-1.

7/22 Granit Xhaka – 6 out of 10 Looked much more controlled early on as he protected his back line and showed a nice passing ability to spray the ball from flank to flank. But with the collapse went his discipline, and picked up another booking for a terrible tackle on Rafinha.

8/22 Theo Walcott – 7 out of 10 Started the match with a point to prove and went about doing it in the perfect way. Two early runs should’ve alerted the danger, and the third produced the opener as he beat Neuer at his near post, seven years after his last Champions League knockout goal. Should’ve had a second from the same position, but fired into the side-netting. Much quieter in the second half, and probably the only Arsenal player who showed his best out there.

9/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 6 out of 10 Moved to a central role and enjoyed having more influence in the game. Drifted to the right on occasion but the end result was missing.

10/22 Olivier Giroud – 6 out of 10 In at the last minute for the ill Danny Welbeck. He brought a physical threat to Bayern, and nearly found the net with an early header after getting above Hummels. Missed na even better chance after the break when unmarked in the centre of the box, but somehow headed over.

11/22 Alexis Sanchez – 6 out of 10 A lively start on his return to the side, as he was providing the link between the midfield and Giroud up top. Gave away possession that nearly led to a Bayern goal for Lewandowski, and departed when Wenger knew the game was gone.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 It’s not often you can say he should have done better, but he should have done better. Punched Walcott’s fiercely struck effort high into the roof of his own net. Rarely tested otherwise.

13/22 Rafinha – 6 out of 10 Brought into the side for the suspended Philipp Lahm, and he did an adequate job of shackling Sanchez that forced him inside.

14/22 Javi Martinez – 6 out of 10 Booked for a cynical foul on Ramsey as he ran towards the Bayern area. Looked the weak link at the back, but once the Arsenal attack wilted he was allowed to run forward and nearly bagged himself a goal, heading just over.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 6 out of 10 Passed too easily by Walcott for the goal, and struggled to cope with the England winger’s pace on the left.

16/22 David Alaba – 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately with the Walcott-Bellerin combination on his flank, and his early shot at goal from a Robben corner was always curling away from the target.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Apart from a corner that failed to beat the first man, he oozed control and class in the middle of the field. Happy to sit back and let his teammates take the plaudits, but he’ll be sorely missed.

18/22 Arturo Vidal – 8 out of 10 Lucky to get away with a high foot on Sanchez that could have brought a booking, and his early sighter at goal from long range wasn’t a handsome one. But as Bayern cut loose, so did he, and he linked up delightfully with Douglas Costa twice at the end to go home with two goals to his name.

19/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Gave Monreal problems early as he cut in on his left foot, only to have his shot blocked. Saw another effort from the right well saved by Ospina. Lovely flick over the defence should’ve brought a goal from Lewandowski before the break. Aware enough to capitalise on Opsina’s poor clearance and link with Lewandowski to score his goal.

20/22 Thiago Alcantara – 8 out of 10 Another virtuoso performance from the midfield that is really starting to come of age. Links the play beautifully between midfield and Lewandowski.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 6 out of 10 Stood still and watched Walcott run away from him for the opener in a lazy daze. The only disappointment the Bayern attack.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Missed a sitter late in the first-half when put through by Robben, and he could only guide the ball wide of the far post. Split the Arsenal defence after the break to win a penalty and send Koscielny for an early bath, and tucked home the spot-kick coolly, as you’d expect. Should have had a second, but his close-range effort struck the post.

It leaves Arsenal out of the last eight of the Champions League, although that is not much of a surprise given the draw and the gulf between the two teams. More importantly than that it raises even more serious questions about whether Arsene Wenger is the right man for this job. Hundreds of Arsenal fans protested against him before the game and what happened in the second half strengthened, rather than weakened their claim.

The one thing Arsenal had to do, after everything that has happened, was to work hard together, and that is exactly what they did. With Alexis Sanchez back in, having served his punishment, and Mesut Ozil on the bench, Arsenal fielded their hardest-working eleven possible. Even with Olivier Giroud having to replace the ill Danny Welbeck just before kick-off.

Arsenal started on the front foot and in their new 4-3-3 system, without a number 10, they were more stable and more dangerous. Theo Walcott, high on the right, was dangerous, racing onto a Granit Xhaka pass in behind, stretching the flimsy Bayern defence.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring with a strike into the roof of the net ( Getty )

Clearly Bayern were not up for this, or at least not as up for it as Arsenal were. Trying not to lose 4- 0 is a difficult mindset, and they struggled to find the right balance. So when Walcott jinked between Mats Hummels and Xabi Alonso, no-one stopped him. He raced away from David Alaba and thumped a near-post shot over Manuel Neuer’s head, smashing into the ceiling of the net.

The atmosphere had been positive all evening and it rallied behind the players. Walcott, supported by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, continued to take the fight to a Bayern team with no plan to stop them. Oxlade-Chamberlain played in Walcott, who was tripped by Alonso, and it was absurd that no penalty was awarded. A goal then would have left Arsenal needing just two more. Then Mustafi found Walcott in the position he scored from, although when he tried the same finish it flew into the side netting.

Arsenal were clapped off at the break, but the frustration was that for all of their dominance, they had not done half of the job.

Laurent Koscielny conceded a spot-kick and was shown red after a challenge on Robert Lewandowski ( Getty )

Arsenal needed that second goal, to get them half way to four, and they did have one last chance, just before the game got away from them. Aaron Ramsey, making his first start after five weeks out, darted into the box, making the type of clever run that Arsenal have missed. He checked back and floated a clever cross over to the far post. Giroud jumped up but he jumped too early, sending what should have been a simple header well over the bar.

If that had gone in, Arsenal would have been two goals away from the quarter-finals. But it did not and soon after their European season was over. Robert Lewandowski burst into the box, collided with Laurent Koscielny and went down. Referee Tasos Sidiropoulos gave a penalty and booked Koscielny, before discussing with an assistant and sending Koscielny off instead. Lewandowski sent David Ospina the wrong way.

Lewandowski levelled the scores on the night by converting from the penalty spot ( Getty )

Arsenal needed four goals with a one-man deficit. It did not matter that they had 35 minutes, they could have played for weeks and not over turned it.

As it happened, Bayern started to play with the intensity they had so lacked in the first half. Sensing that the second-leg win was on for them too, they set about Arsenal and it did not take long for them score again. Ospina sliced a poor kick straight to Robben, who headed the ball forwards. Lewandowski flicked it back inside and Robben skipped past Sanchez, into space, beating Ospina easily enough.

Arsenal are not very good at keeping a lid on bad results to avoid embarrassment. They threw men forward, making three changes, all in the search of a consolation goal. They opened themselves up and Robert Lewandowski had two good chances to score before Bayern scored their third. Douglas Costa, on for Arjen Robben, raced down the right and powered his shot beyond Ospina into the far corner of the net.

This Champions League tie may be Arsene Wenger's last as Arsenal manager ( Getty )

Again, Arsenal should have tried to minimise the humiliation but they did not know how to. Shkodran Mustafi, again lost without Laurent Koscielny, passed straight to Alonso who found Arturo Vidal, breaking forward. He dinked the ball over Ospina and hat should have been that.

When Arsenal are this bad, they are unsavable and they conceded a fifth to make the perfect symmetry with the first leg. Another Bayern break took them right down the middle of the pitch, through a non-existent defence. Douglas Costa squared to Vidal who scored Bayern’s fifth.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Xhaka, Ramsey (Coquelin 72), Oxlade-Chamberlain; Walcott, Giroud (Özil 72), Sanchez (Perez 73).

Subs not used: Cech, Gibbs, Gabriel.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Rafinha, Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Xabi Alonso, Vidal; Robben (Costa 71), Thiago (Kimmich 79), Ribery (Sanches 79); Lewandowski.

Subs not used: Ulreich, Bernat, Muller, Coman.