Around 400 Arsenal fans gathered outside the old Highbury East Stand ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League encounter with Bayern Munich to protest against manager Arsene Wenger, with supporters stepping up their efforts to persuade the Frenchman to leave the club.

Wenger faces the most testing two months of his 20-and-a-half-year career at Arsenal as he looks to keep the club in the Premier League's top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Frenchman is also targeting the seventh FA Cup of his career, but it is very much a case of putting all his eggs in one basket, given the Gunners are effectively out of the title race.

6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal







6 show all 6 players who could replace Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal









1/6 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) At 27 years old, this summer is probably Reus’ last chance for a big-money move and his direct style of running from wide positions makes him an obvious replacement for Sanchez. The biggest competition for his signature would likely come from Liverpool but, financially, Arsenal should be able to edge it. However, given the Gunners’ injury record, how wise would it be signing someone with an injury history as rich as Reus’? AFP/Getty Images

2/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Highly unlikely with Manchester United sniffing around but if Arsenal make the top four and the Red Devils don’t, there is always a possibility. And there’s the money available – even at £84m. Griezmann would be the kind of statement signing Arsenal have been yearning for and would be a signal of intent that they are really ready to challenge for the title again. Getty Images

3/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) A more realistic but equally as exciting a prospect. Carrasco has 14 goals already this season and is a powerful runner who seems, physically, like he would adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League. His workrate is exceptional – similar to that of Sanchez’s – and at only 23 years old he would be a long-term signing and Arsenal could use the uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone’s future to prize the Belgian to north London. Getty Images

4/6 Isco (Real Madrid) A top talent struggling to get a place in La Liga’s leading side available and looking for first-team football? Sound familiar, Arsenal fans? Both Sanchez and Ozil joined the Gunners in similar situations to the one Isco is currently in and who’s to say he wouldn’t be as successful as those two? Arsenal would be able to sign the forward for less than £30m, which, at 24-years-old, represents quite the bargain. Getty Images

5/6 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Arsenal looked at 18-year-old Mbappe last summer and they’re continuing to monitor his progress at Monaco. The teenager is one of the most coveted in Europe and after his recent performance against Manchester City in the Champions League he looks like he has all the attributes to fill the Sanchez void. Like Anthony Martial when he left Monaco, Mbappe would not come cheaply, however. AFP/Getty Images

6/6 Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint-Germain) Arsenal know they type of damage Cavani can do having impressed against them in this year’s Champions League and a 20-goal-a-season, coming in from the left is exactly what they’d be missing should Sanchez. The Uruguayan has been linked with the Premier League for years without a move coming to fruition and it would be a gamble as Cavani would command a hefty transfer fee and wage packet having come from the Qatari-owned PSG. AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal currently sit 16 points behind leaders Chelsea and look to be heading out of the Champions League, given the 5-1 first leg defeat in Munich.

With his contract up for renewal at the end of the season, Wenger is currently mulling over a two-year extension, but a growing number of fans are calling for his exit after a 13-year wait for a league title.



A pre-planned protest took place outside the old East Stand at Highbury, the club’s former ground, which has now been renovated into a top-of-the-range flat complex. Demonstators then marched together to The Armoury, the club’s shop outside the Emirates Stadium.

Among the supporters calling for Wenger to leave were Arsenal Fan TV regular Claude Callegari, who told The Independent that he’s grown tired of the manager's tactics.

“We want Wenger out” chants soon began as they group made their way towards the Emirates, though the protest was an entirely peaceful.