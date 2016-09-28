  1. Sport
Arsenal vs Basel player ratings: Theo Walcott at the double as Santi Cazorla runs the show

Man-for-man marking from Arsenal's 2-0 Champions League victory over Basel

  • 1/11 David Ospina – 6 out of 10

    After a quiet first half, he was dependable when called upon in the second period to keep his clean sheet intact. Punched clear from a dangerous corner, and tipped a Birkir Bjarnason effort over the crossbar.

  • 2/11 Hector Bellerin – 7 out of 10

    Displayed his pace once again to work a chance down the right, though his finishing let him down. Supported Walcott well and was always able to work back and defend on the rare occasion Basel attacked.

  • 3/11 Shkodran Mustafi – 7 out of 10

    Has gelled well with Koscielny and will keep Per Mertesacker out of the side with this form. Very vocal in defence and breathes calm among his colleagues.

  • 4/11 Laurent Koscielny – 8 out of 10

    Stood up tall and timed his tackle to perfection to defuse Basel’s only break of note in the first half when Doumbia broke free. Another crucial intervention robbed the ball off the feet of Bjarnason when he was taking aim at goal, and it was another standout performance from the skipper.

  • 5/11 Nacho Monreal – 7 out of 10

    Looked assured on the ball and played a delightful chip over the defence for Sanchez to have a chance at goal. Comfortable in defence, though rarely tested.

  • 6/11 Santi Cazorla – 9 out of 10

    Ran the game in the first half. So often he plays in Özil’s shadow despite doing the hard work, but here he took centre stage. Could have assisted two further goals had Sanchez brought his shooting boots. Drifted in and out of the midfield in the second half, though was less effective as Arsenal settled.

  • 7/11 Granit Xhaka – 7 out of 10

    Did the simple work, controlling the pace of the game and sitting back to allow Cazorla to roam. One excellent ball played in Özil on the right that should have been converted.

  • 8/11 Theo Walcott – 8 out of 10

    Where this Walcott has been the past decade, nobody knows. Continued his excellent form to notch his fourth and fifth goals of the season, heading in Sanchez’s enticing cross early on before playing a delightful one-two with the Chilean and calmly slotting the ball past Tomas Vaclik to double the lead. Chance to clinch his hat-trick well saved by Vaclik before departing for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 20 minutes from time.

  • 9/11 Mesut Özil – 8 out of 10

    Continued to link the play between the midfield and Arsenal’s flying duo of Sanchez and Walcott nonchalantly. Had two chances to score, with Vaclik saving well from the first before he chipped the second wide. Another impressive display nonetheless.

  • 10/11 Alex Iwobi – 7 out of 10

    The Arsenal fans have really warmed to the academy product, and he continues to develop game by game. Good chance came his way when he ran from his own half before shooting wide from the edge of the area. Replaced by Mohamed after 70 minutes.

  • 11/11 Alexis Sanchez – 9 out of 10

    How he didn’t find the net, only he will know. The Chilean was a constant threat and always looked to run off Özil and link up with Walcott – which he did twice to lay on both the Englishman’s goals. Should have converted a pull-back from Walcott, and saw his late effort blocked by Vaclik.

Arsenal cruised to their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Swiss champions Basel, keeping them top of Group A after two matches.

The Gunners followed up their crucial draw at Paris Saint-Germain with a comfortable victory at the Emirates Stadium, and it means that they head into the double-header with Bulgarian league champions Ludogorets with the chance to effectively seal their place in the knockout stages for a 14th consecutive season.

Two first-half goals from Theo Walcott was enough to secure the three points, although Arsene Wenger's side were guilty of wasting a number of chances while Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik put in an inspired performance to keep the score to the two goals.

Walcott maintains impressive start with brace in Gunners win

But just like the weekend victory over Chelsea, Arsenal had the attacking trio of Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil to thank for a dazzling first 45 minutes that blew Basel off the park.

With Alex Iwobi and Santi Cazorla also impressing - the latter of which enjoying one of his best games in an Arsenal shirt without getting on the scoresheet as he pulled the strings from midfield - Arsenal can boast an in-form side that are capable for challenging for honours this season.

So how did the whole team rank? Click on the gallery above to view our player ratings.

