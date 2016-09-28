Arsenal cruised to their fourth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Swiss champions Basel, keeping them top of Group A after two matches.

The Gunners followed up their crucial draw at Paris Saint-Germain with a comfortable victory at the Emirates Stadium, and it means that they head into the double-header with Bulgarian league champions Ludogorets with the chance to effectively seal their place in the knockout stages for a 14th consecutive season.

Two first-half goals from Theo Walcott was enough to secure the three points, although Arsene Wenger's side were guilty of wasting a number of chances while Basel goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik put in an inspired performance to keep the score to the two goals.

But just like the weekend victory over Chelsea, Arsenal had the attacking trio of Walcott, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Özil to thank for a dazzling first 45 minutes that blew Basel off the park.

With Alex Iwobi and Santi Cazorla also impressing - the latter of which enjoying one of his best games in an Arsenal shirt without getting on the scoresheet as he pulled the strings from midfield - Arsenal can boast an in-form side that are capable for challenging for honours this season.

