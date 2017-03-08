  1. Sport
Arsene Wenger's heaviest Arsenal defeats - where does Bayern Munich humiliation rank?

The back-to-back 5-1 defeats to Bayern are not Wenger's worst losses

Arsene Wenger's worst Arsenal defeats

  • 1/8 AC Milan 4 Arsenal 0, Champions League last 16 first leg, 2012

    Another last-16 elimination, and another example of the tie being over before the second leg. A Robinho brace and goals from Kevin Prince-Boating and Zlatan Ibrahimovic meant Milan took a hefty lead back to the Emirates. The Gunners won that 3-0 but it was too little, too late.

  • 2/8 Manchester City 6 Arsenal 3, Premier League, 2013

    Arsenal were top of the league at the time but were blown away by City to close the gap to three points. Slack defending cost them and even when Per Mertesacker headed in a late consolation goal to make it 5-3, Yaya Toure still had time to score a sixth.

  • 3/8 Bayern Munich 5 Arsenal 1, Champions League Group Stage, 2015

    Yes, remarkably, Tuesday night was is not even the second time Arsenal have lost 5-1 to Bayern. In last season’s Group Stage, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Arjen Robben and two Thomas Muller goals saw to an embarrassing night for Wenger.

  • 4/8 Liverpool 5 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2014

    Liverpool were rampant three years ago and stormed into a four goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield, including two goals from centre-back Martin Skrtel. Raheem Sterling made it five with Mikel Arteta’s penalty a mere consolation.

  • 5/8 Tottenham 5 Arsenal 1, League Cup semi-final second leg, 2008

    A humiliating scoreline – made all the worse by it being against the Gunners’ most bitter rivals. The defeat cost them a place in the League Cup final as Nicklas Bendtner and Emmanuel Adebayor nearly violently clashed on the pitch.

  • 6/8 Manchester United 6 Arsenal 1, Premier League, 2001

    Dwight Yorke bagged a first-half hat-trick at Old Trafford as United raced into a 5-1 lead by the break. Teddy Sheringham added a late sixth as the Red Devils went 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

  • 7/8 Chelsea 6 Arsenal 0, Premier League, 2014

    Not the best way for Wenger to celebrate his 1000th game in charge of Arsenal. Chelsea were 3-0 up inside 17 minutes in a game which also saw Kieran Gibbs sent off in a case of mistaken identity with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

  • 8/8 Manchester United 8 Arsenal 2, Premier League, 2011

    Wayne Rooney grabbed a hat-trick to help inflict Wenger’s biggest defeat as Arsenal boss. It was made all the worst as it was by a Manchester United team with a midfield of Tom Cleverley, Anderson, Nani and Ashley Young.

Arsenal’s humiliating Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich – their second in two weeks – has led to calls for Arsene Wenger to step down as manager in what is the toughest period he has had since taking over.

The Gunners have dropped out of the Premier League’s top four with defeat to Liverpool and star player Alexis Sanchez looks set to leave after falling out with his teammates and seemingly sick of the side’s mediocrity.

The defeat to Bayern Munich is the seventh consecutive time that the Gunners have been eliminated at the Champions League last-16 stage and it is the manner of the defeats which is the biggest cause for anger.

After the 5-1 defeat in Munich two weeks ago, Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into the half-time break at the Emirates, thanks to a Theo Walcott strike.

However, a Laurent Koscielny red card acted as a catalyst for an almighty crumble as Bayern fired in five unanswered goals to condemn Arsenal to a 10-2 aggregate defeat.

The Independent has looked at Wenger’s heaviest defeats, so scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see where this latest embarrassing failure ranks during his tenure… 

