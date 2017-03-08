Arsene Wenger's heaviest Arsenal defeats - where does Bayern Munich humiliation rank?

Arsenal’s humiliating Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich – their second in two weeks – has led to calls for Arsene Wenger to step down as manager in what is the toughest period he has had since taking over.

The Gunners have dropped out of the Premier League’s top four with defeat to Liverpool and star player Alexis Sanchez looks set to leave after falling out with his teammates and seemingly sick of the side’s mediocrity.

The defeat to Bayern Munich is the seventh consecutive time that the Gunners have been eliminated at the Champions League last-16 stage and it is the manner of the defeats which is the biggest cause for anger.

After the 5-1 defeat in Munich two weeks ago, Arsenal took a 1-0 lead into the half-time break at the Emirates, thanks to a Theo Walcott strike.

However, a Laurent Koscielny red card acted as a catalyst for an almighty crumble as Bayern fired in five unanswered goals to condemn Arsenal to a 10-2 aggregate defeat.

