It appears clear now, on the back of another failure to sustain a Premier League title challenge and staring yet another meek Champions League exit blankly in the face, that Arsene Wenger's time at Arsenal is on its last legs. Or, at least, it should be.

There could have been no more typically Wenger defeat than this capitulation against Bayern Munich, at least not since Sir Alex Ferguson walked away into the sunset.

How Arsene must dream of retiring in the same fashion as his old adversary, afforded warmth and tribute as he is paraded out of the front door with a stand or a statue bearing his name. Perhaps an FA Cup win might give enough ceremony to make it a fitting farewell. Maybe a recovery from this season-ending dip will improve Arsenal enough to see him applauded out at the end of the campaign.

But now that all seems so impossible to imagine, and yet Wenger can't leave Arsenal - not now, not this summer.

Speak to people at Arsenal and it becomes abundantly clear how omnipotent and omniscient Wenger is. The Frenchman's role is more akin to a founding partner and CEO, signing off the most minute of details and knowing every aspect of operations simply because it was he who put them into place in the first instance. Replacing that can't simply happen overnight.

Arsenal, on an institutional level, need time to manage the devolution of power from one 67-year-old man to a number of successors in different roles. The ideal scenario would surely see Wenger stay in a senior post to lend a helping hand but he would need to tread a very delicate line with the new head coach replacing him on the touchline. Yes, Wenger could be the man to oversee recruitment and the philosophy of the club but then you are limiting the sort of coaches you can bring in. Not every potential candidate will want his predecessor lurking in the offices of the Emirates Stadium or stalking the touchline at training.

1/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Lucky not to be punished when he spilled Ozil’s first-half free-kick. Got down well to Sanchez’s penalty, perhaps should have stopped the rebound.

2/22 Philip Lahm – 7 out of 10 Weighted the cross for Lewandowski’s goal perfectly. Will miss the second leg after picking up a booking.

3/22 Javi Martinez – 7 out of 10 Looked uneasy when Arsenal’s forwards could run at him before the break, but was protected by his team’s dominance of possession afterwards.

4/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Assured at the centre of Bayern’s defence, but in truth was rarely troubled.

5/22 David Alaba – 7 out of 10 Took a while to ease himself into the game but won his battle with Bellerin decisively.

6/22 Xabi Alonso – 7 out of 10 Failed to exert his usual influence in the first half, and should have done better to stop Sanchez’s effort, but was instrumental once Bayern started to move through the gears.

7/22 Arturo Vidal – 6 out of 10 A quieter influence on the game than his Bayern team-mates, but had little to contend with in the middle of the park.

8/22 Arjen Robben – 9 out of 10 His simply stunning strike in the opening exchanges set the tone for the evening. A reminder why he has been one of the continent’s best over the past decade.

9/22 Thiago – 8 out of 10 An excellent display was capped off with two sweet goals. Eased the ball past Ospina for Bayern’s third, slightly fortunate for his second.

10/22 Douglas Costa – 5 out of 10 Bayern’s only real disappointment of the night, he failed to fizz and crackle like the rest of their forward talents.

11/22 Robert Lewandowski – 8 out of 10 Somewhat unlucky to concede the penalty, but atoned with a magnificent header to put his side back in front. His assist for Thiago was even better.

12/22 David Ospina – 6 out of 10 Improved after a nervy start, and despite conceding five, stopped Bayern on several occasions. Produced one brilliant save to deny Martinez.

13/22 Hector Bellerin – 4 out of 10 Still looking bang out-of-sorts, the young Spaniard offered none of the invention and threat we have come to expect.

14/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 5 out of 10 No contest for Lewandowski, who used him as a climbing frame for Bayern’s second. Looked more comfortable with Koscielny as a partner.

15/22 Laurent Koscielny - 7 out of 10 Looked excellent early on and did well to win the penalty. His departure through injury at the start of the second half was the harbinger of Arsenal’s collapse.

16/22 Kieran Gibbs – 4 out of 10 Left-back continues to prove a problem area for Arsenal. Robben had it all his own way.

17/22 Francis Coquelin – 4 out of 10 Elected to stand off Robben rather than get tight, allowing the opening goal to fly past him. Recovered, but utterly over-ran by Bayern’s midfield after the break.

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 5 out of 10 Forced Neuer into action with a well-taken first-time shot from the edge of the box in the first half. It was his only real moment of note.

19/22 Alex Iwobi – 4 out of 10 A quiet night for the youngster. Substituted after Bayern’s fourth goal, replaced by Theo Walcott.

20/22 Mesut Ozil – 5 out of 10 Missing in action, once again. Could have punished Bayern when he broke in behind in the closing stages of the first half but ran down a blind alley.

21/22 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 4 out of 10 Failed to justify his surprise selection on the left-flank, rarely troubling Lahm. Getty

22/22 Alexis Sanchez – 7 out of 10 Kept running into brick walls until the penalty. His initial effort was poor but showed composure to guide the ball home at the third time of asking.

In theory there is a perfect marriage somewhere with Wenger moving upstairs and a young coach underneath him. Human emotions and egos, however, have put paid to the very best of theories in football.

Whispers emerged from the club with great haste on Thursday - the morning after the night before - and the conclusion was that there is no conclusion. Wenger and Arsenal will wait until the end of the season to decide. He reportedly told German broadcaster ZDF that he will decide sooner than that.

Both remain too late to take the club forward in a cohesive fashion. Plans would need to be in place already and the heirs to the multiple thrones would already need to be assimilating facets of Wenger's role. As of last week, those close to Wenger said not even the man himself knew if he'd be staying or going, so how can the process of moving forward begin?

Because that is where this all ends.

Arsenal are no longer moving forward, they are stuck in a rut. Finishing in the top four every year and progressing to the Champions League knockout rounds every year is a rut that many teams would kill for but it is a rut no less. A stalling of progress.

For the sixth season in a row, the Gunners enter the second leg with a 0% chance of qualifying - based on historic results in the competition. For all Wenger's many talents, he is clearly and obviously unable to take this team forward in continental competition. A new coach is needed to make this happen.

The result in Munich hurt everyone involved with the club for so many reasons; because it feels like the end, because it was against a familiar foe that they just can't crack but also because each of the four goals conceded in their second-half capitulation all seemed to showcase a different element of Arsenal's fundamental, ingrained flaws.

Wenger is facing a seventh straight Champions League last-16 elimination (Getty)



First the sloppiness defending down the flank, allowing Bayern to double up on Kieran Gibbs and set up an overlap. For the next goal it was Shkodran Mustafi's lapse in concentration. Then a pitiful lack of authority from Arsenal's central defence in their inability to clear their lines before they lost the ball insisting on playing out from the back, conceding a fifth goal that, in completing the rout, summed up their softness. It felt like Arsenal and any semblance of resistance or pride had melted.

Indeed, the closest Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will ever get to replicating Alexis Sanchez's contributions for Arsenal came when he had a second-half hissy fit as Bayern Munich rounded him with a couple of simple passes. He was likely expecting his teammates to join him in pressing Bayern but the team showed little sign of following orders or reason after half-time. It was such a tragicomic display that Wenger's demise had to be the talking point, as it will be for the rest of this campaign.

And yet, as discussed, the practicalities of Wenger's departure appear too complicated, too impossible to enact this summer.

Maybe Wenger has better luck next season, breaking his round-of-16 curse in his final season at the helm. For if this was his final European tie as Arsenal manager then it leaves us in the curious place where many questions were answered about Wenger's capacity to continue improving this team but many more were posed about how this great football club can move on institutionally.