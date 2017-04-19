Bayern Munich left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Real Madrid won 4-2 after extra-time to advance with a 6-3 aggregate success but Cristiano Ronaldo was offside for two of his three goals and a harsh dismissal for Arturo Vidal left a fuming Bayern with 10 men.

Chile midfielder Vidal was shown a second yellow card by Kassai in the 84th minute for what appeared a clean challenge on Marco Asensio, tilting the game in Madrid's favour as they entered extra-time trailing 2-1.

Real Madrid 4 Bayern 2 player ratings







1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

Ronaldo scored the next goal in the 105th minute from a clear offside position, and then sent Madrid 3-2 up on the night when fractionally offside.

“When they rob a game from you like that, it’s very tough. This error cannot happen in the Champions League,” said Vidal.

“When it was 2-1 they got scared and the referee started putting on his show. We played with one less man at home and here, too. The referee put us out of the Champions League.”

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick against Bayern Munich (AFP/ Getty )

There were other contentious decisions on the night, including Casemiro avoiding a red card for a late foul on Bayern's Arjen Robben when already booked and an offside against Robert Lewandowski in the second half when the Polish striker was well placed.

“It is very harsh, two offside goals, the red card for Casemiro before mine,” said Vidal.

“The dressing room is very sad because we really wanted to go through but we have to keep improving and hope these things will not happen again.

“We are very angry, a game with that much intensity cannot be decided by the referee.”

Vidal was dismissed against Real (AFP/ Getty )

Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti agreed with Vidal and said in his media conference that the referees needed video help.

“Arturo’s card was not a card and then two goals for Cristiano were offside,” the Italian.

“We are not happy about this. In a quarter-final you have to have a referee with more quality, I think. It is time to introduce videos for the referees.”

Ancelotti wished Zidane all the best (AFP/ Getty )

His Real Madrid counterpart Zinedine Zidane did not want to discuss the refereeing but he claimed Bayern's second goal could have also been ruled offside.

Lewandowski appeared to be fractionally offside in the build-up to Sergio Ramos’s own goal, causing panic in the area before the defender prodded the ball past Keylor Navas.

“They have told me their second goal was also offside. It goes both ways, that is football,” said Zidane.

“More than the second yellow (for Vidal) or the offside goals, the six goals we scored over the two games mean we deserved to go through in the tie.”