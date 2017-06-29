Barcelona reveal date for Chapecoense friendly at Nou Camp

Barcelona will play Chapecoense in a friendly at the Nou Camp on August 7 as a mark of respect for those who died when a plane carrying the Brazilian club’s players crashed last November.

Chapecoense were travelling to play in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Medellin when LaMia Flight 2933 came down, killing 71 of 77 people on board.

Only three squad members – defender Alan Ruschel, reserve goalkeeper Jackson Ragnar Follmann and centre-back Neto – were among the six survivors.

The world of football rallied around Chapecoense in the aftermath of the tragedy and, last December, Barcelona invited the club to play a pre-season friendly.

A statement, published on Thursday on Barcelona’s website, read: “Barca previously announced its invitation to Chapecoense to help pay tribute to the 71 people who died in the accident on November 28th, 2016, as well as their families.

“Barca hopes to help Chapecoense rebuild institutionally and recover the competitive level it had before the tragedy.”

The two clubs will contest the 52nd edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, an annual friendly contested between Barcelona and an invited team.

The match traditionally serves as the official unveiling of the Barcelona team each season in front of their own fans, and it will follow three International Champions Cup friendlies in the United States.

Barcelona will play Juventus on 22 July in New Jersey, Manchester United on 26 July in Maryland and Real Madrid on 29 July in Florida.

Additional reporting by PA