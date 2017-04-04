Luis Enrique has confirmed he will spend next season "on the beach" as he answered questions about where his next coaching job could be.

The Barcelona boss revealed on March 1st that he would be leaving at the end of the season,

"The reasoning is that I live my job searching for solutions and this gives me little rest," Luis Enrique said at the time.

"I will need to relax and this is the main reason."

And while job offers will no doubt arrive, the 46-year-old insisted once again on Tuesday that he wouldn't be lured back into employment in a hurry.

"If I'm leaving Barca, with how well I get on with these players and the club, it's not going to be to go anywhere else.

"It's a year to recuperate... I'm going to relax and, when the weather is good, I'm going to the beach.

"This is nothing new. I've said this plenty of times. I will not be coaching next season."

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Asturian coach, with Arsene Wenger's future up in the air. However, the former Spain midfielder denied he was planning to collaborate with Sevilla's outgoing sporting director, Monchi, whose future is also a subject of great interest.