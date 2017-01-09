Gerard Pique was spotted shouting at the Real Madrid-supporting La Liga president Javier Tebas after Barcelona’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Lionel Messi rescued a point for Luis Enrique’s side with a 90th-minute free kick, leaving Barca third in the league and five points adrift of unbeaten leaders Real Madrid.

However, the controversy struck in the second half, when Villarreal’s Bruno Soriano stuck out an arm to divert a Messi shot over the bar.

Pique was incredulous by the decision and after remonstrating with the officials he appeared to turn in the direction of the directors’ box where Tabas was sitting and shout: “Did you see that? Yes, you, you!”

Tebas was in attendance for the game as a guest of honour because Villarreal were unveiling the new name for their Estadio de la Ceramica, previously known as El Madrigal.

Barca’s vice-president Jordi Mestre called the handball “deliberate” after the game as the club, and players, increasingly feel that Real Madrid are being favoured by officials, with an example being the penalty awarded to Luka Modric last week despite it appearing he was pushed by his own teammate.

After the game, Pique said: “Today there were two clear penalties against us that were not given.”

And asked if he thought he would be punished for his outburst he answered: “I still think exactly the same and every week I'm proved right.”