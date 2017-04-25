FC Barcelona’s players and directors are split over who should succeed Luis Enrique at the club, but Ernesto Valverde remains the frontrunner.

The Athletic Club coach has denied that he already told the Bilbao side he will leave this summer, but he is yet to sign a new contract and sources in Spain have told The Independent that he believes he is first choice for the Nou Camp role.

53-year-old Valverde is understood to have already had discussions with Barca sporting director Robert Fernandez via a third party, and the outline of a deal has been in place for some time. Senior officials at Barcelona are also leaning towards Valverde, but have recently spoken to former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc about the upcoming vacancy.

Within the dressing room, however, the hope is that Juan Carlos Unzué will step up to replace Luis Enrique.

Juan Carlos Unzue , right, is the only other realistic candidate ( Getty )

The incumbent himself has also lent his support to assistant manager Unzué, as well as much of the first team, but it may not be enough to convince those at the club that believe continuity is not necessarily a positive.

Indeed, with their own jobs on the line, senior figures on the sporting side of Barcelona have to get the next appointment right or a more significant restructuring could occur.

For now, they believe Valverde would get the Azulgrana back on track. But first, after Sunday’s last-gasp win at the Bernabeu, there is a league title to win.