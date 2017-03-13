A petition calling for Barcelona’s stunning 6-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain to be replayed has soared past 200,000 signatures.

Luis Enrique’s men overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit with Sergi Roberto’s late, late goal finally sealing an astonishing turnaround and passage into the Champions League last-16.

Barcelona were helped in their endeavours by what some onlookers believed to be favourable refereeing decisions along the way and so outraged was one that they have petitioned for the game to be replayed.

The story of Barcelona's incredible comeback







1/13 Barcelona's night got off to the best possible start with Luis Suarez scoring in the 3rd minute. Getty

2/13 Excellent improvisation from Andres Iniesta caused Layvin Kurzawa to convert the ball into his own net. Getty

3/13 After the half-time interval, Lionel Messi put his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. Getty

4/13 However, when Edinson Cavani grabbed a vital away goal for the visitors, Barca's hopes looked lost. Getty

5/13 Cavani could not hide his emotion after scoring the goal which, at that point, had looked to have ended Barcelona's hopes of qualifying. Getty

6/13 Three minutes from time, Neymar struck back with a splendid free-kick which beat Kevin Trapp at his near post. Getty

7/13 Into stoppage time, and after Marquinhos' foul, Neymar converted Barcelona's second penalty of the night. Getty

8/13 In the final minute of added on time, Neymar's lofted pass found Sergi Roberto in the box. Getty

9/13 The 25-year-old lifted the ball over Trapp and into the far corner to complete the Champions League's greatest-ever comeback. Getty

10/13 Sergi Roberto was duly mobbed by his teammates, as scenes of pandemonium spread around the Nou Camp. Getty

11/13 Unai Emery, meanwhile, could not look. Getty

12/13 As our chief football writer Miguel Delaney wrote, the night was one of the sublime, the ridiculous, and the historic. Getty

13/13 Barcelona progress into the quarter-finals, along with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Getty

Citing a number of calls by referee Deniz Aytekin, Real Madrid fan Luis Melendo Olmedo posted the motion on change.org on Friday and by Sunday support had gone well beyond six figures.

“I want to request a replaying of the Barcelona-PSG match,” the petition states.

“Incidents that seriously damaged PSG. As a consequence of the refereeing of the German Deniz Aytekin who benefited Barcelona with his actions and his refereeing.

“That is why I question the aptitude of the referee for his serious mistakes made during the match. I present evidence to anyone who wants to see them.”

The game has caused significant fallout with PSG players and families given an extremely hostile reception back in Paris while elsewhere one fan of the French side is alleged to have killed his friend in the aftermath.