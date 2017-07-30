Even El Clasico is not sacrosanct from the Americanisation of pre-season as Barcelona and Real Madrid boosted their brands not just by packing out another stadium in Miami, but by delivering a thrilling 90 minutes worthy of the Clasico name as Gerard Pique's winner titled the spoils in Barca's favour by three goals to two.

Other than the absent Cristiano Ronaldo, all the stars were on show as Neymar lined up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez for possibly the last time and showed Barca what they will be missing, should he jump ship to PSG for a world record fee, with two assists.

The first of those came in a blistering Barca start as Lionel Messi opened the scoring before Neymar's pass was drilled into the bottom corner by Ivan Rakitic inside seven minutes.

1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane admitted his fury with Madrid's "lack of concentration" from the off. The European champions have often given the impression on tour that their minds are still on the beach after sealing a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years last season, but they did at least show some fight to level before half-time.

Mateo Kovacic started the revival with a fine solo run and strike before he and Marco Asensio combined to counter-attack from a Barca corner with Asensio building on his burgeoning reputation with a cool finish.

In truth, though, Barca should still have been well ahead at the break as Messi and Neymar missed guilt-edged chances and Real's leaky defence was posted missing again minutes after the break when Pique was left completely unmarked to prod home Neymar's free-kick.

No Neymar, no show

When Neymar went down under apparently no contact inside the first two minutes, the heist of he and Barca completing their contractual obligations for him to feature but not properly looked a possibility.

Instead, it was 70 minutes later he departed the field after another performance which underlined why Barca are terrified to lose him. Yes, there was some wayward finishing that should have seen him add to his three goals on tour, but his pace, trickery and eye for a pass were all fully on show.

Neymar's performance showed why Barcelona are petrified to lose him this summer (Getty)

It was not the display of a man throwing in the towel on his Barca career, but a distance between he and the rest of his teammates is beginning to emerge.

After storming off in a training ground bust up with Nelson Semedo on Thursday, the Brazilian jets off to China on a promotional tour now whilst his teammates return to Spain.

Whether he comes back at all remains the question Barca have failed to quash as sources close to the club have grown increasingly pessimistic he will resist the riches of Paris to stay in Catalonia.

Clasico passes Bale by again

Even in a wildly open game that should have suited his style to perfection, Gareth Bale's inability to make a meaningful contribution in a Clasico since scoring the winner in the 2014 Copa del Rey final continued.

Worryingly for the Welshman the persistent excuses for his struggles in Madrid weren't there to fall back on. The team wasn't set up to feed Ronaldo, whilst physically he has looked in great shape after an injury-ravaged campaign last season.

Gareth Bale failed to find his best performance once again in a Clasico (Getty)

Ronaldo will come back, whilst Kylian Mbappe could even join him before the end of August. But on this evidence it is not just them but Isco, who made a huge impact as a second-half sub, and Asensio that Bale should fear will take his place in Zidane's starting line-up this season.

Super Bowl spectacle

It had been given bigger billing than the Super Bowl in the Miami Herald this week and this Clasico experience came fully Americanised with a touch of Latin flavour.

Given the over the top pre-game introductions in this edition of the International Champions Cup from Ronald McDonald to Drake, the entertainment before kick-off was subdued.

The US was able to give the Clasico the full Super Bowl treatment (Getty)

However, in true Super Bowl fashion a stage was quickly mounted at half-time for a mini concert from Marc Anthony as the players had to wait over half an hour for play to restart.

Positive early signs for Valverde

Victory ensured Barca finished their tour of the States with a perfect record of three wins from three against impressive opposition in Juventus, Manchester United and Madrid.

Looking beyond the Neymar-sized cloud hanging over Valverde's preparations for his first season in charge, everything else appears rosy despite failing to significantly strengthen in the transfer market.

Ernesto Valverde has enjoyed three wins from three to start off his Barcelona career (Getty)

Messi looks refreshed from his honeymoon and a first summer without a major tournament since 2013, Samuel Umtiti continues to grow in stature as Pique's centre-back partner and Valverde is even now spoilt for choice at last season's problem position of right-back.

From what both sides have shown on tour, Barca should be big favourites when they meet again over two legs for the Spanish Super Cup on August 13 and 16.

Real missing Ronaldo

Many in Spain like to insist that Madrid are a better all-round unit when Ronaldo is not present, but the European champions' pre-season form would suggest otherwise.

Madrid created plenty of chances with Isco and new signing Dani Ceballos coming close to a late equaliser, but it is perfectly understandable that they are missing a killer touch without the World Player of the Year and having lost another striker in Alvaro Morata.

Zidane insisted after the match he is perfectly happy with the squad he has at his disposal in a bid to quell speculation over Mbappe. However, that squad very much needs its star man to reach the same heights it did last season.

Gerard Pique's winner secured Barcelona the bragging rights (Getty)

Ronaldo and Zidane had planned for the Portuguese to sit out the Uefa Super Cup against United on August 8 as he will only return to training three days earlier after his extended break following the Confederations Cup.

Even in pre-season, though, losing three in a row can could be seen as a crisis in Madrid and Ronaldo is likely to be tempted to at least take a place on the bench against his old side in Skopje next week.