Marcelo insists Barcelona’s injury-time victory over Real Madrid in Sunday night’s el clasico does not prove that the Catalan side are in any way the better side.

Lionel Messi scored twice – including the winner with the last kick of the game – to send Barca ahead of Madrid at the top of La Liga as Sergio Ramos saw red for a ridiculous two-footed lunge on the Argentine.

The two rivals are now level on points with Barcelona ahead by virtue of the head-to-head rule, but the 11-time European champions do still have a game in hand.

Real’s fate is still in their own hands and Marcelo insisted that even with the set back at the Bernabeu, they are not the “inferior” team.

“Everyone expects a lot of things from el clasico,” the Brazilian said. “We've done everything we could to win and even draw with a player less, but we conceded a goal at the end.

“We did a great job and we go away with our heads held high. We're well placed in two competitions and we'll keep working as we were before. This defeat does not make us inferior.

“In the end, some mistakes and small details have made the difference, not just the counter-attack.

“I don't give my opinion on referees, although a sending off affects a team because it leaves you with one less player.

“We don't get carried away when we win and we won't get down after a defeat.”