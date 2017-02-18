It’s a big game for…

Luis Enrique. The Spaniad remains firmly fixed underneath the spotlight following his side’s humiliating 4-0 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week. Reports from the Spanish press suggest that Enrique has lost parts of the dressing room, with his future at the Nou Camp looking increasingly bleak. Anything but a win could prove to be disastrous for the 46-year-old.

Remember when…

Barcelona ran five past Leganes earlier on in the season? Manager Asier Garitano will be hoping to avoid a similar trouncing on Sunday.

Player to watch…

Ivan Rakitic. Barcelona’s defeat to PSG highlighted the growing shortcomings of the side’s ageing midfield. Both Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets draw scathing reviews for their performances and it’s becoming increasingly clear that a change in personnel is needed. With his energetic running and tenacious pressing, Rakitic could be the man to inject a boost to Barca’s midfield as they take on Leganes.

Rakitic could bring stability to Barca's midfield (Getty)



Form guide…

Barcelona: LWDWWD

Leganes: LLLDDL

Key information…

Kick-off: Sunday 19 February, 7.45pm (GMT), Camp Nou.

TV: Full coverage on Sky Sports 3 from 7.30pm.

The pressure is mounting for Barca's Enrique (Getty)



Odds…

Barcelona to win: 1/15

Leganes to win: 27/1

Draw: 11/1