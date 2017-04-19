Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer looks likely to miss the rest of the season after fracturing his left foot during Bayern Munich’s 4-2 loss at Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The German international sustained the injury as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his hat-trick in extra time, with Marco Asensio scoring shortly afterward to complete a 6-3 aggregate victory.

Neuer remained on the pitch for the rest of extra time but was in clear discomfort and hobbled down the tunnel after the full-time whistle.

1/22 Keylor Navas – 6 out of 10 Found wanting when called upon. Should have done better to prevent Ramos’ own goal.

2/22 Dani Carvajal – 7 out of 10 His early effort from range may not have gone in but it set the tone for Madrid to have the better of the first half.

3/22 Nacho – 7 out of 10 More solid than his defensive partner, and looks to be benefitting from gaining Zinedine Zidane's confidence.

4/22 Sergio Ramos – 6 out of 10 Unfortunate to divert the ball into his own net, but it could have been avoided with a little more communication.

5/22 Marcelo – 9 out of 10 Excellent. Superbly blocked Thiago’s effort early on, then produced a brilliant goal-line clearance after the break to deny Robben. Impressed going forward too, setting up Ronaldo in extra time.

6/22 Luka Modric – 7 out of 10 Key to Madrid’s excellent spells of first half build-up. Ronaldo should have rewarded one particularly special pass with the goal it deserved.

7/22 Casemiro – 7 out of 10 Careless in his challenge on Robben for the penalty. Otherwise, a solid presence disrupting Bayern’s forays forward.

8/22 Toni Kroos – 5 out of 10 Struggled to match the influence of his fellow midfielder Modric.

9/22 Isco – 6 out of 10 Failed to build on Saturday’s excellent showing at Sporting.

10/22 Karim Benzema – 5 out of 10 Offered very little before being hauled off for the more impactful Asensio.

11/22 Cristiano Ronaldo – 8 out of 10 A quiet start but then came another ‘clutch’ goal, just like his two in Bavaria. Two more followed thanks to poor officiating, but this was still a reminder that you should never write Ronaldo off.

12/22 Manuel Neuer – 6 out of 10 Will be disappointed to have conceded six over the two legs, but was outdone by some poor officiating here.

13/22 Philip Lahm – 6 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Marcelo, who got the better of him too often. We have come to expect more.

14/22 Jerome Boateng – 7 out of 10 Heroic block on the line stopped Ramos from putting the hosts in front in the first half.

15/22 Mats Hummels – 8 out of 10 Another defender who put his body on the line when it counted. Spectacularly blocked Kroos’ shot in the first half.

16/22 David Alaba – 5 out of 10 His poor crossing let his teammates down when they were making headway early on.

17/22 Xabi Alonso – 5 out of 10 Surprisingly poor in possession during his last Champions League appearance, with several wayward passes. Replaced by Thomas Muller deep into the second half.

18/22 Arjen Robben – 8 out of 10 Made things tick in Bayern’s attack. Questionable role in the penalty, maybe, but his side's stand-out performer still.

19/22 Arturo Vidal – 4 out of 10 His tackle was fair and should not have resulted in a red, but still, too often a liability. Should also have done better when slipped in by Robben soon after Bayern’s first goal.

20/22 Thiago – 5 out of 10 Off the pace in the opening stages and failed to grow into the game.

21/22 Franck Ribery – 5 out of 10 A fading force, unfortunately. Simply did not trouble Madrid’s backline with the regularity of Robben. Withdrawn for Diego Costa.

22/22 Robert Lewandowski – 6 out of 10 Not his best night, despite cooly converting the penalty.

“Manuel Neuer suffered a fracture to his left foot in the 4-2 defeat away to Real Madrid according to an initial diagnosis,” the club later said on their website.

“Neuer will undergo a thorough examination on arrival in Munich prior to a decision on the appropriate treatment.”

Neuer broke his foot as Ronaldo completed his hat-trick ( Bongarts / Getty )

The 31-year-old had only just returned from injury after missing three Bundesliga fixtures last month.

A training ground injury necessitated minor foot surgery, causing him to miss matches against Augsburg, Hoffenheim and Dortmund.

His absence was keenly felt: Hoffenheim beat Bayern to end their 20-match unbeaten run with deputy goalkeeper Sven Ulreich unable to keep out Andrej Kramaric’s early half-volley.

Ulreich was in goal when Bayern lost to Hoffenheim ( Bongarts / Getty )

Bayern have a maximum of seven matches remaining this season provided they beat rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-final.

News of Neuer’s injury will have done little to improve the mood of Bayern Munich, who left the Santiago Bernabeu furious with referee Viktor Kassai and his team of assistants after a series of contentious decisions.