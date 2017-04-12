  1. Sport
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo eventually gets the better of superb Manuel Neuer

Which players impressed at the Allianz Arena?

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid - player ratings

  • 1/22 Manuel Neuer - 8 out of 10

    Made one of the saves of the season when he denied Benzema in the first-half with a fingertip stop. Made several more world-class stops in the second-half and was desperately unfortunate to concede two goals. His performance deserved better.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 2/22 Philipp Lahm - 7 out of 10

    As good as ever. Solid at the back and impressed going forward, too, working well with Robben and Mueller.

    AFP/Getty

  • 3/22 Javi Martinez - 5 out of 10

    A relatively solid performance but picked up two completely unnecessary bookings and will now miss the second-leg.

    AFP/Getty

  • 4/22 Jerome Boateng - 6 out of 10

    Was guilty of ball-watching as Ronaldo lashed home his goal. Otherwise solid.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 5/22 David Alaba - 6 out of 10

    He may be one of the best defenders in the world, but he is having a poor season. Didn't make a single tackle, interception or clearance for over an hour.

    AFP/Getty

  • 6/22 Thiago Alcantara - 7 out of 10

    Classy in possession and set up Bayern's opening goal, curling an inch-perfect corner onto the forehead of Vidal.

    AFP/Getty

  • 7/22 Xabi Alonso - 6 out of 10

    Masterful in possession as ever and whipped a couple of dangerous crosses into the box.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 8/22 Arjen Robben - 7 out of 10

    33-years-old and yet still as dangerous as ever. Was electric down the right-wing and unlucky not to score.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 9/22 Arturo Vidal - 8 out of 10

    An eventful night for Vidal, who scored the opener before missing a penalty. But dominated the midfield throughout.

    AFP/Getty

  • 10/22 Franck Ribery - 6 out of 10

    Impressed in the first-half before fading somewhat in the second. Withdrawn for Douglas Costa.

    AFP/Getty

  • 11/22 Thomas Mueller - 6 out of 10

    Played the target man role in the absence of Robert Lewandowski and was largely kept quiet.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 12/22 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10

    Stubbornly refused to come off his line for the corner which led to Bayern Munich's goal and paid the price.

    AFP/Getty

  • 13/22 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10

    Looked shaky in the opening exchanges but improved and assisted Ronaldo's goal in the second-half. Very unfortunate to concede a penalty.

    AFP/Getty

  • 14/22 Nacho Fernandez - 6 out of 10

    A big night for the defender in only his second European appearance of the season. Made a number of important clearances early on.

    AFP/Getty

  • 15/22 Sergio Ramos - 6 out of 10

    Repeatedly brought the ball out from defence and almost scored with a curling free-kick.

    AFP/Getty

  • 16/22 Marcelo - 6 out of 10

    Exceptionally wasteful in possession although a constant attacking outlet down the left and almost scored late on.

    AFP/Getty

  • 17/22 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10

    One of Madrid's busiest players and played a key role in the second goal.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 18/22 Casemiro - 7 out of 10

    Picked up a knock early on but battled back superbly. No player on the pitch made more than his eight tackles.

    AFP/Getty

  • 19/22 Toni Kross - 7 out of 10

    No Real Madrid player touched the ball more than Kroos, who also boasted incredible 97% pass accuracy. A huge performance.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 20/22 Gareth Bale - 6 out of 10

    A quiet night from the Welshman. Saw a header from pointblank range saved by Neuer before being withdrawn early on into the second-half for Asensio.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 21/22 Karim Benzema - 6 out of 10

    Not the Frenchman's best performance in a Madrid shirt. Like Bale, was denied by Neuer with a header from pointblank range.

    Bongarts/Getty

  • 22/22 Cristiano Ronaldo - 8 out of 10

    A quiet first-half but came to live in the second. Scored a superb cushioned volley to level the scores and won the match with a second close-range finish.

    AFP/Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Real Madrid to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, ending the German side's tournament record of 16 straight wins at home. 

Ronaldo's second-half goals ensured Madrid came from behind — after Arturo Vidal's 25th-minute header — to put the defending champions on course to reach the semifinals for a seventh successive year. The second leg takes place in Madrid on Tuesday. 

Bayern was without club top-scorer Robert Lewandowski after he failed to recover from a knock to his right shoulder. But it had not been beaten at home in the competition since April 2014, when it lost 4-0 to Madrid in the semifinals. 

bayern-m.jpg
Bayern's players were crestfallen at the final whistle (Getty)

Bayern forced several corners early on and the sixth finally paid off when Vidal headed home through Keylor Navas' fingers. 

Bayern should have been 2-0 up at the break, but Vidal sent his penalty well wide of the mark after Dani Carvajal was adjudged to have handled the ball. 

Ronaldo scored two minutes after the interval with one touch to Carvajal's cross. 

ronaldo-two.jpg

Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in European competition (Getty)

Bayern was dealt a blow with a half-hour to play when Javi Martinez was sent off with two yellow cards within three minutes for fouls on Ronaldo. 

Manuel Neuer denied Karim Benzema, then Ronaldo from point blank, but the Bayern 'keeper couldn't stop the ball from squirming between his legs in the 77th to give Madrid the clear advantage. 

Who impressed at the Allianz Arena? Take a look at the gallery above to find out how we rated the players.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

(Additional reporting by Associated Press)

