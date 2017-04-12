Thomas Tuchel criticises decision to play Champions League tie one day after Borussia Dortmund bus attack

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has expressed his dissatisfaction that his side have been forced to play their Champions Leauge quarter-final tie with Monaco one day after the team were subject to a terrorist attack.

The coach carrying the Dortmund team to Signal Iduna Park was hit by three explosions ahead of kick-off on Tuesday night, smashing some of the vehicle's windows and leaving Spanish defender Marc Bartra with an injury to his hand and arm.

A police officer, who had been travelling on a motorbike in front of the bus, was also injured. He is said to be suffering from blast trauma and shock.

Borussia Dortmund bus blasts injure player Marc Bartra

A suspect has since been arrested while German police confirmed that they are investigating links to so-called Islamic State.

Officials confirmed on the evening of the attack that the game would be rescheduled for tonight, but Tuchel has seemingly hit out against the decision.

"There are players who can easily deal with what's happened and others who worry more," he said ahead of Wednesday's game. "Very mixed feelings.

"We wished we'd had more time to deal with what happened but someone in Switzerland decided we have to play. Not very fair.

Dortmund's bus was attacked upon leaving their team hotel on Tuesday (Getty)

"We've been left feeling a bit helpless by the decision. But professionals find solutions to problems. We are strong enough."

Tuchel's sentiment was largely echoed among the German media today.

Bild’s football section asked: “How can BVB play football today?” Of the blasts, one eyewitness told the paper: “It was so loud it reminded me of the war.”

In Welt, Oliver Rasche’s piece – headed “How? The game must not take place today!” – said the rescheduling was “sportingly and humanly unacceptable”.

“Who can tell if more is planned?” he asked. “The game should not take place 24 hours later. This is irresponsible. Of course the schedule in top European football is tight. A week later the return leg is to take place, and the season moves fast until the end. But stop!

Dortmund supporters ahead of their club's rescheduled match against Monaco (Getty )

“We are talking about a football team; a group of young men who were or are obviously the target of a murder attempt. A fellow player was injured … and today, as if nothing had happened, people are to rise up, concentrate on their professions, and to push the shock, all thoughts of the moment, and their fear away?”

Frederick Ahrens, writing for Hamburger Morgenpost, added: “The show must go on: but not today!”

RP pointed to the fixture lists of Dortmund and Monaco to offer an explanation for the hasty rescheduling: “Both teams play in the league on Saturday. Dortmund welcome Eintracht Frankfurt, Monaco host Dijon. Moving the game to next week is also not an option, as the return fixture takes place.

"It is not possible to move the entire tie back because on 26 April comes the semi-final in the DFB-Cup, when Dortmund play Bayern Munich. On 2 and 3 May, the Champions League semi-finals take place, a week later the reverse. The schedule of the top clubs is filled in all of these weeks."