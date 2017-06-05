Barcelona will slide to pot 2 of the Champions League group stage draw in August, the first time in 19 years that they aren't top seeds, joining a fearsome pool of clubs that could get drawn against the tournament's big guns.

With Uefa having changed the rules so that only league champions are included in the top-seeded pot, Barcelona slip and join Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and (most likely, but pending play-offs) Manchester City and Sevilla in pot 2.

Should the Seville club or City miss out, Napoli would likely take their place.

It makes the lineup of pot 2 far scarier than that of the first seeds, even with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus in there. Pot 2 is decided by Uefa coefficient.

Pot 1 (champions pot) for 2017/18 group stage draw:

Holders: Real Madrid

Germany: Bayern München

England: Chelsea

Italy: Juventus

Portugal: Benfica

France: Monaco

Russia: Spartak Moscow

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Pot 2 for 2017/18 group stage draw: