  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. European

Barcelona slip to a ferocious-looking Champions League pot 2 for the first time in 19 years

The Nou Camp club won't be top seeds, joining Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and more in a tough pot

Click to follow
The Independent Football
barca-dejected.jpg
Barcelona now look very unlikely to win the title Getty

Barcelona will slide to pot 2 of the Champions League group stage draw in August, the first time in 19 years that they aren't top seeds, joining a fearsome pool of clubs that could get drawn against the tournament's big guns.

With Uefa having changed the rules so that only league champions are included in the top-seeded pot, Barcelona slip and join Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and (most likely, but pending play-offs) Manchester City and Sevilla in pot 2. 

Should the Seville club or City miss out, Napoli would likely take their place.

It makes the lineup of pot 2 far scarier than that of the first seeds, even with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus in there. Pot 2 is decided by Uefa coefficient.

Pot 1 (champions pot) for 2017/18 group stage draw:

  • Holders: Real Madrid
  • Germany: Bayern München
  • England: Chelsea
  • Italy: Juventus
  • Portugal: Benfica
  • France: Monaco
  • Russia: Spartak Moscow
  • Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Pot 2 for 2017/18 group stage draw:

  • Barcelona
  • Atletico Madrid
  • Paris Saint-Germain
  • Borussia Dortmund
  • Manchester United
  • Porto
  • Manchester City (pending playoff)
  • Sevilla (pending playoff)

Comments