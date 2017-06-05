Barcelona will slide to pot 2 of the Champions League group stage draw in August, the first time in 19 years that they aren't top seeds, joining a fearsome pool of clubs that could get drawn against the tournament's big guns.
With Uefa having changed the rules so that only league champions are included in the top-seeded pot, Barcelona slip and join Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto and (most likely, but pending play-offs) Manchester City and Sevilla in pot 2.
Should the Seville club or City miss out, Napoli would likely take their place.
It makes the lineup of pot 2 far scarier than that of the first seeds, even with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus in there. Pot 2 is decided by Uefa coefficient.
Pot 1 (champions pot) for 2017/18 group stage draw:
- Holders: Real Madrid
- Germany: Bayern München
- England: Chelsea
- Italy: Juventus
- Portugal: Benfica
- France: Monaco
- Russia: Spartak Moscow
- Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Pot 2 for 2017/18 group stage draw:
- Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Borussia Dortmund
- Manchester United
- Porto
- Manchester City (pending playoff)
- Sevilla (pending playoff)
