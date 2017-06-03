Two-goal Cristiano Ronaldo thanked Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane for a halftime team talk that fired the Spanish club to a 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Juventus were still hopeful of winning the trophy for the first time in 21 years as they reached the interval at 1-1, but Real found several extra gears to streak away and become the first club in the Champions League era to lift the trophy in successive seasons.

Ronaldo underscored his status as Europe's most lethal striker with the first and third goals as Real were crowned champions of Europe for a record-extending 12th time.

His career total in all competitions now stands at 600, a record 108 of which have come in the Champions League.

"I prepared myself for this, you win the biggest prizes because of what you do at the end of the season," Ronaldo, who has benefited from playing fewer games than in previous campaigns, said as his team mates celebrated.

"Zidane gave us a very positive halftime team talk and told us he really believed in us," the Portuguese added.

1/23 Champions League final player ratings Which players impressed and who struggled in Cardiff? Getty

2/23 Gianluigi Buffon - 7 out of 10 Had little chance with Ronaldo's fine opening goal. Made several impressive saves though, including one to deny a dangerous dipping shot from Modric. Had little chance with any of the goals. Getty Images

3/23 Andrea Barzagli - 7 out of 10 Caught out for pace on a couple of occasions, but his expert positional awareness always got him out of trouble. Getty Images

4/23 Leonardo Bonucci - 7 out of 10 Effective at both ends of the pitch. And it was his inch-perfect long pass that led to Mandzukic's wonder goal. Getty Images

5/23 Giorgio Chiellini - 6 out of 10 A typically powerful display from the influential defender although Ronaldo escaped him to score Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Alex Sandro - 6 out of 10 Got forward well and played an important part in Juve's goal, but should have done better defensively for Real's third. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Miralem Pjanic - 6 out of 10 Took a number of wild shots from outside the area and failed to make his presence felt in the middle of the pitch. AFP/Getty Images

8/23 Sami Khedira - 5 out of 10 Not the German's best display. Also unfortunate to see Casemiro's long-range hit and hope clip his heels and loop into the goal. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Dani Alves - 6 out of 10 Didn't offer as much going forward as usual. Made a superb first-half tackle to deny a rampaging Ronaldo. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Paulo Dybala - 5 out of 10 Not at his best. Wasted a free-kick in a very promising position by blasting it into the wall and picked up a needless early booking. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Mario Mandzukic - 8 out of 10 No Juventus player made more tackles than the hard-working Croatian. Also happened to score one of the best Champions League final goals of all-time. Getty Images

12/23 Gonzalo Higuain - 6 out of 10 Worked tirelessly and assisted Mandzukic's wonder goal, but didn't have many chances of his own/ Getty Images

13/23 Keylor Navas - 6 out of 10 Could possibly have done better with Mandzukic's goal, appearing to dive with the wrong hand. Didn't have too much else to do. AFP/Getty Images

14/23 Dani Carvajal - 6 out of 10 Made more fouls than any other player on the pitch although also made a couple of crucial interceptions. AFP/Getty Images

15/23 Raphael Varane - 7 out of 10 A commanding performance from the imposing French defender. AFP/Getty Images

16/23 Sergio Ramos - 7 out of 10 Managed to keep his temper in check and led the tackle count for Real Madrid. Getty Images

17/23 Marcelo - 7 out of 10 Another brilliant performance from the full-back. Defended resolutely and has such a good understanding with Isco and Ronaldo down the left. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Toni Kroos - 6 out of 10 The game rather passed the German by. Was given some rough treatment by the Juventus players. AFP/Getty Images

19/23 Casemiro - 7 out of 10 A powerful performance. He scored the crucial second goal with a fortuitous long-range strike. UEFA via Getty Images

20/23 Luka Modric - 7 out of 10 A brilliant performance from Modric, whose perceptive run and quick-thinking led to Ronaldo's third goal. AFP/Getty Images

21/23 Isco - 7 out of 10 Continued his good run of form with another bright display. Had a couple of good shots, too. Getty Images

22/23 Karim Benzema - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the France international. Teamed up with Ronaldo well and was withdrawn for Bale late on. Getty Images

23/23 Cristiano Ronaldo - 9 out of 10 Superb. Another economical display from Real's main man. He might have touched the ball the second least amount of times of anybody on the pitch, but he touched it when it mattered most. The game-changer and the man of the match. Getty Images

"It has been an incredible end to the season by us. We are the first team to win it two years in a row and I scored two goals. It's another record for us and the players deserve it and so do I because I scored twice and I'm the top scorer in the Champions League."

Isco, who kept Cardiff-born Gareth Bale out of the starting line-up, described it as Real's best performance of the season as they outclassed Italian champions Juventus in the second half.

"The first half was really tough, against a brilliant team in every aspect, but in the second half we saw the best performance from Real Madrid all season," he said.

Bale made a late cameo in his home country ( Getty )

Bale made a late cameo appearance, coming on for Karim Benzema in the 77th minute with the job done.

"What an incredible scene, the stadium is incredible and the city did an immaculate job in hosting such a great event," the Welshman, who picked up his third Champions League winners' medal, said as the celebrations began.

"It's been a hard season, but I've worked hard and didn't think I would make the final but I worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward.

"We have made more history, we are very happy to win the 12th."