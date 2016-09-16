Uefa has charged Legia Warsaw with six offences after crowd trouble marred the Polish club's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The match, Legia's first at this stage of Europe's premier club competition for 20 years, ended with a thumping 6-0 scoreline for the German visitors, but the disappointment of defeat has been compounded by the disgraceful scenes at the Polish Army Stadium.

A small but organised minority in the 28,000-strong crowd tried to attack the away fans, covering their faces and using pepper spray against security staff.

A section of Legia Warsaw fans were responsible for violent clashes during Wednesday's match (AP)

There was also widespread use of fireworks, objects thrown and allegations of racism, although Legia issued a statement on the club website on Thursday to apologise for their fans' behaviour but deny that the chants were anti-semitic.

The club, however, has promised "strict consequences" for those Legia fans who "disrupted public order".

The match was Legia's first Champions League group match in 20 years (Getty)

The charges Legia face relate to crowd disturbances, fireworks, throwing object, insufficient organisation, racist behaviour and blocking stairways. Uefa has also charged Dortmund for their fans' use of fireworks and throwing objects.

Uefa said the cases would be dealt with by its control, ethics and disciplinary panel on September 28.

