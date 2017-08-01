Cristiano Ronaldo complained to a judge that he was being picked on because of his star status during his court appearance for failing to properly pay his taxes.

Ronaldo denied he evaded tax or hid details of his income from the authorities in a pre-trial hearing lasting 90 minutes.

And the Spanish media reported that Ronaldo argued with the judge during the behind-closed-doors hearing, saying: “If I wasn’t called Cristiano Ronaldo, I wouldn’t be sat here.”

But the judge, Mónica Gómez Ferrer, denied that claim saying: “You are mistaken. Plenty of anonymous people have sat where you are.

“You are under investigation for an alleged financial crime based on the evidence provided and upon which it is my duty to make a ruling.”

The Portugal international appeared at magistrates court in Pozuelo de Alarcon, a suburb of the capital, on Monday to answer charges relating to his tax returns between 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors allege Ronaldo evaded 14.7million euros (£13.1m) in tax.

The media wait for Ronaldo to arrive ( Getty )

“The Spanish treasury knows every detail about my income, because it's been given to them; I never concealed anything and I never tried to evade taxes,” the player told the court, according to a statement released by his management company Gestifute.

“I always make my tax returns on a voluntary basis because I think we all have to declare and pay taxes based on our income.

“Those who know me know what I ask my advisers to do: have everything up date and paid promptly, because I do not want any problems.”

Ronaldo's Champions League century







21 show all Ronaldo's Champions League century







































1/21 Ronaldo's Champions League century Against Bayern Munich, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever man to score 100 goals in the Uefa Champions League. Here we recount some of his most memorable. Getty Images

2/21 Goal 1 Ronaldo opened his century of Champions League goals against Debreceni in the third round of qualifying for the competition. He netted a precise tap in off a Wayne Rooney cross off the right flank. AFP/Getty

3/21 Goal 9 An injury time free-kick from 20-yards out against former club Sporting secured a 2-1 win for Manchester united in the 2007 Champions League group stages. Man Utd via Getty

4/21 Goal 12 A towering 26th minute header in the 2008 final gave Manchester United a vital early lead. The Reds went on to beat Chelsea 6-5 in penalties. Getty Images

5/21 Goal 15 Still to this day one of the finest goals in Champions League history. A 35-yard screamer from open play against Porto gave Manchester United the a 3-2 aggregate win in the quarter-finals. Getty Images

6/21 Goal 40 Ronaldo's 90th-minute strike won an engrossing game as the nine-time champions scored twice in the last four minutes to snatch a 3-2 victory. Getty Images

7/21 Goal 43 A cheeky chip over goalkeeper Kenneth Vemeer gave Ronaldo his first Champions league hatrick as Real Madrid thumped Ajax 3-1 in the second group stage match in 2012. Getty Images

8/21 Goal 44 A second chip in two matches- this time Ronaldo latched on to a long ball in the box before sneakily flicking over Borussia Dortmund keeper Roman Widenfeller for the equaliser. AFP/Getty Images

9/21 Goal 50 50 up in style! Six minutes into the 2012/13 Champions League quarter-finals first leg against Galatasaray, Ronaldo found himself in space to convert Karim Benzema’s cross, putting Madrid one step closer to what was a record 24th European semi-final. AFP/Getty Images

10/21 Goal 54 Ronaldo and Real Madrid ran riot against Galatasaray in the 2013 group stages. A jaw dropping dribble weaved through the Turkish defence and a low blast past the outstretched hands of Fernando Musrela brought up Ronaldo’s second European hatrick and helped them to a 6-1 win. Getty

11/21 Goal 62 This time Schalke were at the other end of the Ronaldo and Madrid show. He strormed down the centre field, split the defence in two, dribbled the keeper and scored his second of the night. Simple. Bongarts/Getty Images

12/21 Goal 64 The second leg of the 2013 Champions league round of 16 against Schalke brought about another Ronaldo double. A 30-yard run down the right wing and a shot from the edge of the box gave the keeper no chance. Madrid completed a 9-2 aggregate win over the Germans. Getty Images

13/21 Goal 68 The night Ronaldo won the Champions League for Real Madrid. He lined up for the 120th minute penalty and made no mistake. Real Madrid scored 4 goals in extra time to break Atletico hearts. Getty Images

14/21 Goal 73 Ronaldo's 73rd European goal came at Liverpool. Despite not being as instantly brilliant as some of his others, it was voted the second-best goal in the competition that season and set Real on their way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Anfield. AFP/Getty Images

15/21 Goal 80 A classic Ronaldo penalty brought up the personal milestone of 80 European goals and helped but was not enough to send Real through to the finals of the Champions League. Getty Images

16/21 Goal 83 After Marcelo’s shot was saved by the keeper, Ronaldo was in the perfect spot for a rebound and in the process brought up his third European hat-trick vs Shaktar in the 2015 Champions League group stages. Getty Images

17/21 Goal 90 An 8 goal drubbing of Malmo gave Ronaldo his fourth European hat-trick. The third goal from the three came in the 59th minute from a low blast through the keepers legs. Getty Images

18/21 Goal 91 With his fourth goal of the match against Malmo, Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals in the group stages of the Champions League (11). Getty Images

19/21 Goal 92 A game later against Roma, Ronaldo ventured down the left leaving the defence trailing. One quick cut in and a curved right foot shot later and he had his 92nd European goal. Getty Images

20/21 Ronaldo’s fifth European hat-trick came against Wolfsburg in the 2016 quarter-finals. The Germans had won the first leg 2-0. He completed the stunning comeback with a sublime chipped free kick that sent the Madrid fans into delirium. Bongarts/Getty Images

21/21 Goal 100 The Real Madrid superstar scored five of his team's six goals in the quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, moving him to a century of goals as he tapped home Marcelo’s cross in the second period of extra time. Getty Images

Ronaldo claims that, contrary to the argument of the Public Prosecutor, the transfer of his image rights to a company he owned took place in 2004 and not in 2010 just after he joined Real.

“I kept the structure that managed them when I was in England...the lawyers that Manchester United recommended to me set it up in 2004, long before I thought about coming to Spain.

“The structure was a normal one in England; it was verified by the English treasury and ratified as legal and legitimate.”

Jose Mourinho : United move for Cristiano Ronaldo would be mission impossible

Since 2015 the player said his image rights have been granted to an independent third party, registered in Spain, that pays tax for him.

The Public Prosecutor's charge is limited exclusively to tax on the amounts earned by the player in 2014 for granting his image rights for the years from 2011 to 2020.

“This is the time to let justice run its course. I believe in justice and I hope that, in this case, once, again, there will be a fair decision,” Ronaldo said.

“In order to avoid any unnecessary pressure, or any contribution to a parallel trial, I've decided I won't make any more statements on this subject until the decision is made.”