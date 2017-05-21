Diego Simeone has reiterated, following Atletico Madrid's final game of the season, that he will stay at the club and lead them into their new stadium in the autumn.

The Argentinean coach has been linked with a number of clubs, most notably former side Inter Milan who are under new, wealthy ownership.

But Simeone insisted "I am staying here" when asked about his future after a season-ending 3-1 win over Athletic Club.

"I am going to stay because this club has a future and the future is all of us together," he added.

El Cholo had said earlier in the week that he would meet with the club's sporting director, Andrea Berta, and club president Miguel Ángel Gil Marín.

"We have always spoken about the situation with the club," Simeone said. "We are finishing the season now, and for sure on Monday we will meet with Miguel, Andrea, to discuss what could be waiting for us in the future.

"Obviously we will look for the best for the club and for everyone. We will speak about the growth for our future. The base is there, solid, with six years competing in an extraordinary way. The tremendous stadium we enter in September will make further demands, we need to all take another step to match it."