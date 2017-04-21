Police have arrested a German-Russian citizen on Friday morning on suspicion of carrying out the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus last Tuesday, with prosecutors alleging that the bombing was motivated by financial greed.

The Dortmund team bus was targeted with three bombs after it left a hotel to travel to the Westfalenstadion for the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Monaco. Defender Marc Bartra and a policeman were injured in the blasts, which saw the match postponed until the next day.

Investigators found a letter close to the crime scene that appeared to claim responsibility in the name of Islamic extremists, but German police doubted the authenticity of the note.

Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack







8 show all Borussia Dortmund Team bus attack













1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

Police confirmed on Friday morning that a police tactical response unit had arrested a man named only as Sergej W in the Tuebingen area, 30km south of the city of Stuttgart and 450km south of Dortmund.

He has been charged with attempted murder, causing an explosion and serious bodily harm, police said.

After dismissing the Islamic extremist link, prosecutors accused the man of carrying out the attacks in order to gain financially after he bought a large number of so-called put options for shares of Borussia Dortmund, which would have entitled him to sell the 15,000 shares at a pre-determined price even if they fell dramatically in the event of an attack.

"A significant share price drop could have been expected if a player had been seriously injured or even killed as a result of the attack," prosecutors said.

It was also confirmed that the suspect had booked into the same hotel as the team, and placed three explosives that were packed with shrapnel along the expected route that the bus would take to Dortmund’s home stadium.

"The explosive devices were detonated at the optimum time," prosecutors added.

A further statement is planned to be released on Friday.