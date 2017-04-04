The coach of a team thrashed 12-0 by Barcelona's B team has been arrested.

Police are investigating possible corruption following the match on Saturday and have taken Eldense manager Filippo di Pierro in for questioning.

Di Pierro was detained on Monday evening with a number of players also being quizzed by authorities.

The Spanish FA are also understood to be monitoring the process.

The defeat on Saturday sealed Eldense's relegation from the third tier but a day later the club announced it would not play any more fixtures this season and had cut its ties with a group of Italian investors.

On Monday, however, the club president said they would honour their fixtures.

Even prior to Di Pierro's arrest one player accused his teammates of throwing the game.

Cheikh Saad told radio station RAC1: 'There are four players involved in match fixing. I don't care what happens, but when I can, I will give the names of these players.

'Half an hour before playing the game against Barcelona B I was starting, but then I was out of the line up.

'They told a teammate this game was fixed and if he wanted to play he should not score goals.

'They didn't ask me as they knew what my answer would be. The coach knew something, I'm sure, and the players too.'