Martin Berkovec, the Bohemians goalkeeper, has thanked Slovacko striker Francis Kone for saving his life following a collision during a 1. Liga meeting in the Czech Republic.

The 28-year-old stopper collapsed to the ground after running into his team-mate Daniel Krch while attempting to retrieve a loose ball.

Kone, who had been chasing the same ball, noticed that Berkovec had fallen unconscious and, rather than wait for medical staff to arrive, took matters into his own hands.

The quick-thinking Ivorian put his fingers into Berkovec’s mouth in order to prevent him from swallowing his tongue, before the stopper was stretchered off and taken to hospital.

According to Kone himself, this was not the first time he has had to act quickly to help a fellow player in need.



“It has been four times. Once in Thailand and twice in Africa," the former Honved striker told reporters after the game, in quotes picked up by the Mirror.

“I’m always checking the players, to make sure they have not swallowed their tongue,” he added.

Berkovec spent the night in hospital but was released after regaining consciousness and making a full recovery, and he took to Facebook to thank Kone for showing such initiative.

“I would like to thank Francis Kone for rescue and emergency at today’s game,” the goalkeeper wrote on his personal profile. “I’m glad for the relief and thanks again!!!”