Former Everton and Holland defender Johnny Heitinga has revealed how he is struggling so much financially since hanging up his boots that he can no longer even afford a private jet or a personal shopper.

Heitinga retired from professional football at the end of last season after playing for Ajax, where he began his career, but has opened himself up for ridicule in his native Netherlands.

The 33-year-old, who is married to the sister of fellow Dutch international Boudewijn Zenden, said they miss their luxury travel in particular.

“When I was still playing football we had a lot more money coming in. Our expenditures were likewise. Now we are trying to adjust,” Heitinga said in an interview with 1limburg.

“In the past, we sometimes chartered a private jet, but we don't do that now. On holidays we do still rent a fancy villa, but you get different categories of 'fancy'.

Heitinga made over 100 appearances for Everton (Getty)

“We are trying to get used to it. Sometimes it is difficult.”

Heitinga is still a coach at Ajax following his retirement after only making two Eredivisie appearances in the whole of last season – both of which came from the bench.

On his retirement, he said: "My ultimate desire was to return to Amsterdam and at the end of the season as a player for the third time celebrate a championship trophy with the Ajax fans.

"The farewell is slightly ahead of schedule. But I look forward to this new chapter in my life."