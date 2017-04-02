Barcelona return to action today as they take on Granada following the recent international break.

Luis Enrique’s men travel to the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes where they face a side that have lost their last three matches and are among the favourites to be relegated this season.

On paper, Barcelona should cruise to victory but their defeat by Deportivo de La Coruna last month suggests anything is possible.

When is it?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm (BST) Sunday 2 April. The game takes place at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports 1 will be broadcasting the game live.

It’s a big game for…

Rafinha. With Messi suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia, Rafinha is widely expected to step in to provide cover. The 24-year-old scored the only goal in the reverse fixture last October as Barcelona laboured to a 1-0 win at the Nou Camp. Expect him to bring plenty of dynamism and urgency to Barca’s forward game today as he and his team-mates bid to resume their La Liga title push.

Last meeting…

FC Barcelona 1-0 Granada CF (29 October 2016 – La Liga): Granada succeeded in frustrating the hosts for long periods of the game but Rafinha’s solitary goal was enough to separate the two sides last October.

Form guide…

Barcelona: WWWWLW

Granada: WLWLLL

Predicted line-ups…

Granada (5-4-1): Ochoa; Foulquier, Saunier, Ingason, Silva, Litri; Boga, Agbo, Wakaso, Andreas; Ramos.

Barcelona (4-3-3): ter Stegen; Roberto, Mascherano, Umtiti, Digne; Busquets, Rakitic, Denis; Rafinha, Suarez, Neymar.

Odds…

Granada CF to win: 13/1

Barcelona to win: 2/11

Draw: 31/2

