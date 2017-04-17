Torino’s president has criticised Joe Hart for the goal he conceded in the club’s recent 1-1 draw with Cotone and has claimed the England goalkeeper is beginning to let rumours about his future distract him.

Hart is currently on loan from Manchester City, who let Hart leave for Serie A after they signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona for £17m.

Torino have made it clear they would be interested in keeping Hart for another season, but City’s lofty valuation of the 29-year-old, not to mention his wage demands, would mean the Italian club would favour another loan agreement.

A number of Premier League clubs are also thought to be keen on Hart, but Torino’s president is beginning to fear that all of the speculation is unsettling Hart and causing him to make silly mistakes.

“There's too much being said about Hart,” Urbano Cairo told Tuttosport.

Hart was at fault this weekend ( Getty )

“Since this has been happening, his performance levels have dropped. This is already the third time we concede a goal this way and that's a bit too much.”

“It happens and I like him, but come on ... He's a great goalkeeper, though, and let's see how things evolve.”

Hart has resigned himself to a move away from the Etihad (Getty)



Hart was directly at fault for Crotone’s equalising goal in the 1-1 draw, as he came haring off his line to punch a cross but missed the ball, gifting an easy equalising goal to substitute Simeon Nwankwo.

The England number one has now conceded almost 50 goals in 30 league appearances this season and has made the second highest number of errors leading to goals in Serie A this season.

Torino sit ninth in the table, with six matches remaining.