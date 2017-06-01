Jordi Cruyff holds talks with Barcelona about technical role

Johan Cruyff's effect on Barcelona is still felt to this day, his philosophy continuing to direct the club as Ernesto Valverde, who played under him in the 1980s, takes over as coach.

And the club are considering an even better way of ensuring an enduring Cruyff legacy - by adding Johan's son Jordi to their technical team.

The 43 year-old has drawn admirers from across Europe for his work as sporting director at Maccabi Tel Aviv, including talks with Everton last summer, but is understood to be considering a new challenge after an extraordinary campaign in which he took over as manager, won eight of nine games and then sacked himself. Cruyff stepped away from the coaching, despite possessing the relevant badges, because he sees himself in a more upstairs role and it is becoming clear that other clubs do too.

Sources in Spain have told The Independent that meetings have taken place between Cruyff, sporting director Robert Fernandez and Josep Bartomeu.

Cruyff would, according to early conversations, be offered a place in Robert's staff with a view to one day ascending to a more senior role.

While offers exist from elsewhere, and a return to Israel is still possible, the prospect of returning to Barca is understood to appeal to the son of one of its greatest-ever figures.