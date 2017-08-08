Sergio Ramos has dismissed Jose Mourinho as "just another coach" as the mind games took another step up ahead of the Super Cup between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The pair enjoyed success during the Portuguese's three-year stay in the Spanish capital before Mourinho left Madrid under a cloud following high-profile disagreements with a number of first team players including Ramos.

Zinedine Zidane has gone on to deliver three Champions League titles in four years but Spanish international Ramos, appearing to initially take a more diplomatic tone in the press conference ahead of the game in Skopje, attempted to play down talk that his current boss is better than his old one.

How Real Madrid could line up next season







12 show all How Real Madrid could line up next season





















1/12 How will Real Madrid line up next season? Real Madrid have assembled one of the most star-studded squads in world football. But how will Zinedine Zidane juggle his options? Getty

2/12 GK: Keylor Navas The Costa Rican has held off allcomers - namely David De Gea - and has proven himself worthy of the No.1 jersey at the Bernabeu AFP/Getty Images

3/12 RB: Daniel Carvajal The Spaniard has cemented his place at right back and is one of the most consistent in his position in the world game AFP/Getty Images

4/12 CB: Sergio Ramos Like him or loathe him, you simply cannot ignore him. He's not the defender he once was but should you need a goal in a big moment, Sergio is still so often your man Getty

5/12 CB: Raphael Varane The Frenchman is Ramos' first-choice partner and while he hasn't yet reached his sky-high potential is still one of the best central defenders around AFP/Getty Images

6/12 LB: Marcelo The Brazilian showed during Real's run to defending their Champions League crown just how good he still is. A class act Getty

7/12 DM: Casemiro The unsung hero of the side Casemiro does all the hard work behind the scenes. He has proven key to Real's fortunes since breaking into the first XI and has never looked back AFP/Getty Images

8/12 CM: Luka Modric The Croatian remains one of the finest central midfielders in the game and walks into the side despite pressure from numerous other options Getty

9/12 CM: Toni Kroos Like Modric Kroos is a master of his craft and remains undroppable AFP/Getty Images

10/12 RM: Isco The Spaniard was sensational down the stretch last term and forced Gareth Bale into settling for a spot on the bench. Should he hit the ground running it's his spot to lose AFP/Getty Images

11/12 LM: Cristiano Ronaldo The high-profile investigation into his tax affairs threatened to see the reigning Ballon d'Or winner walk away from the Spanish capital, but it appears his mood has calmed and he is staying put. Still a force of nature Zidane will continue to build his team around him Getty

12/12 ST: Kylian Mbappe Real have reportedly agreed a fee with Monaco for the French wonderkid that would make him the world's most expensive player. Worth it? Time will tell AFP/Getty Images

"My view is that when a team has a coach it changes, every coach is different because if his system, tactics, and personality," he said. "One coach is not necessarily better than another. They are just different. Zizou was very good at understanding our dressing room as a former player. Maybe that gives him an advantage.

"One can look at the picture and draw different conclusions. I believe both are great coaches. We are lucky to be living this historical moment with Zizou."

But when pushed further Ramos went on the offensive suggesting that Mourinho had very little impact on his career despite famously helping him switch from right back to centre back where he has become one of the world's best.

"I don't think that changed my career at all," he added. "Mourinho was just another coach I worked with in my football career and I have always learnt from others, from when I was a youngster at Sevilla.

"So I am very, very grateful but I don't think Mourinho has changed my life in football at all."