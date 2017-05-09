Juventus beat Monaco 2-1 on Tuesday night (4-1 on aggregate) to reach the final of the Champions League for the second time in three years.

First-half goals from Mario Mandžukić and Dani Alves secured victory for the Old Lady though Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for the visitors in the second half.

Massimiliano Allegri's men will now play either Atletico Madrid or Real in the final in Cardiff later this month.

Here's five things we learned:

Juventus deserved finalists

As expected, Juventus saw off their French opponents to reach the final of the Champions League for the second time in three years. Their showdown had been tipped as one for the purists - billed as the meeting of an irresistible force against an immovable object. In the end, it was Juventus who emerged on top and dominated across both legs.

Juventus are through to the final (AFP/ Getty Images)

Their class and experience shone through in the two games, with their defence proving as resolute as ever - in spite of Mbappe's snatched goal. Against Real Madrid they face a tougher test, but with six clean sheets to their name across the tournament there's no question of Juventus' talent at the back. In terms of their attacking prowess, they have the guile, physicality and intelligence of Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandžukić - both of whom were in good form this evening. Juventus now head to Cardiff as deserved finalists and with a realistic chance of lifting the trophy.

Monaco will be back

When push came to shove, it was Juventus who emerged victorious. But on account of Monaco's performances this season, both on the domestic and European stage, there's no doubting that the French side will be back.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for the visitors ( Getty )

Their 98 goals in 36 domestic league matches so far is more than any club has managed at this stage of a Ligue 1 season since Racing Club de Paris in 1960. Even Paris Saint-Germain cannot match such a record. Their run in Europe has been equally impressive, with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund all succumbing to their fire power. Monaco's dynamic, free-flowing style of football has enthralled spectators and kept their opponents on the pitch guessing. Assuming the Ligue 1 side can hold on to their prized possessions - namely Mbappe and Bernardo Silva - the there's no reason why Monaco can't reach this stage of the Champions League next season. They've been the surprise package of the tournament and a delight to watch.

Barcelona should never have let Dani Alves go

Alves has shown both in his performances in Serie A as well as the Champions League that he remains one of the best full-backs in the world. Defensively he is as strong as ever, as illustrated by his crunching – but fair – tackle to dispossess Mbappé early on in the first-half. And going forward, he isn’t in danger of slowing down – he’s getting better.

Of the four goals Juventus scored in this tie, Alves assisted three and scored the other. His sublime volley in particular was a thing of beauty, and the rapturous reception of the Juventus Stadium showed just how popular he is at his new club. Barcelona’s decision to let him leave in the summer continues to baffle.

Dani Alves celebrates his goal ( Getty )

Juventus have their defence to thank for this Champions League run

No side in the world has a defence as good as Juventus. Once again the centre-back pairing of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini dominated against the opposition front-line, which is no mean feat considering they have come up against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in their last few matches. They may have conceded but there's no doubting their quality.

Chiellini’s importance to this team was made evident in striking fashion shortly before half-time, when he somehow managed to beat Falcao to the ball at the back post, deflecting a vicious low cross around the post and safely out for a corner. He received a hearty pat on the back from Gigi Buffon for his troubles, a man who knows Chiellini’s worth to this team better than anyone.

Even in defeat, Kylian Mbappé emerges with credit

The only player in Europe’s top five leagues to have scored more goals than Mbappé, since February 1? Lionel Messi.

The 18-year-old French forward keeps prestigious company these days and, even in defeat to Juventus, he emerges with an awful lot of credit. It is no coincidence that it was Mbappé who ended Juve’s outstanding run of 690 minutes without conceding in this competition, with his close-range finish his 17th goal in his last 18 games for Monaco.