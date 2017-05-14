Neymar's clinical hat-trick guided Barcelona to victory against Las Palmas and keeps the side's La Liga title hopes alive.

The visitors fired four goals past their opponents, with Luis Suarez also finding the back of the net, to remain top of the table.

Barcelona are level with Real Madrid on 87 points who still boast a game in hand against out-of-form Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Whatever happens in Vigo, the title will be decided in the final round of games next weekend after Barcelona's rousing victory in the Canary Islands.

Suarez celebrates his goal ( Getty )

Neymar went on to clinch his hat-trick after Barcelona defender Lucas Digne escaped a red card for his eighth-minute challenge on Las Palmas forward Jese.

Digne was the last defender as he brought down Jese, but he was only shown a yellow card and Barcelona made the most of their good fortune.

Neymar and Luis Suarez struck before the half-hour mark, but Pedro Bigas halved the deficit after 63 minutes.

However, Neymar produced clinical finishes after 67 and 71 minutes to safeguard the points for Barcelona.

