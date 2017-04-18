They were squeezing life out of this night long after it was seemingly dead and gone, which is not the only reason to give thanks for Leicester City. Their journey has been testament to how European nights can be feverish and heady for those who throw everything at them: a message across the miles to Manchester City.

In the long years which will probably unfold before the club is back on this stage, they will always have the Jamie Vardy moments around the hour mark to remember from this night: the striker’s beautiful equalising goal and then his shot which Stefan Savic blocked, with the team needing to score an improbable three. ‘Get into ‘em’ and ‘sing your hearts out’ were the anthems from the stands, along with ‘Come on Shakespeare’s boys’ – another sentiment with the English nation at its core.

It really looked as if they might have enough to come back in that second half, though the cold hard truth, though, was that songs and passion made no difference. Leicester were technically and tactically outfought by a side who revealed that class ultimately tells on this stage. Atletico Madrid are scrappers too, revealing a fighting spirit in the ranks, corralled on their way by Diego Simeone, who cut an uncompromising figure in black coat. But the Spaniards’ skill in possession shut Leicester out of the game until it was up. Allowing the opposition possession and then striking them on the counter attack only works against those who are vulnerable and that can’t be said of the side who emerged with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Atletico doubled their advantage through Saul's header ( Getty )

However inauspicious the odds – 1-10 in the Spaniards’ favour – no one was forgetting how far and with what thrust Leicester had travelled to be here. Just three years ago this week they were grinding out a 1-0 win at Bolton in the Championship and now here they were, finding their centre half’s fitness a topic of national conversation and unleashing jets of stream from the camera gantries as part of the party.

For a time there was jet fuel in the atmosphere, too, as Jamie Vardy was dispatched into enemy turf by Riyad Mahrez, and in the early minutes, the dogs of war were howling from the terraces. Saul Niguez leapt into the path of a Danny Drinkwater strike, Diego Godin was enough of a presence to deter Shinji Okazaki running onto a low Vardy cross. In the kind of European company that Leicester have kept this season, that would have been enough for the opposition to falter and begin to fall.

That never looked like happening. What overwhelmed you about Diego Simeone’s side amid that early period of attrition was the poise. Godin, a monumental defender, shut out Vardy, Marc Albrighton’s hoisted deliveries from the left were headed away and when the Spaniards began their own incursions the gulf in class became manifest. There were individualists - Antoine Griezmann foremost among them as he drifted deep to create an attacking axis – but Atletico were a collective too, always with time to pause, to look for options and to create space as Leicester sprinted around in front of them. The goal which effectively secured the tie was a metaphor for a team with time to stand and plot: Saul Niguez, 15 yards out, waiting and waiting for the cross Filipe Luis bent to him and straining every sinew to direct it with supreme accuracy beyond the dive of Kasper Schmeichel.

Jamie Vardy's strike gave Leicester faint hope ( Getty )

The need for three goals stilled the stadium for a time, though the second half revealed that extraordinary way in which spirit and mentality can shape the course of this sport. It helped Leicester that Craig Shakespeare introduced a target man, Leonardo Ulloa, at half time, but above all they were simply not willing to allow the adventure to end with a whimper.

Buoyed by the noise in the stadium, they began to make inroads again and the equaliser came when substitute Ben Chilwell’s cross from the left was deflected by a defender into the path of Vardy, who shaped to fire it hard but angled his instep into the ball he sent beyond Jan Oblak on the hour.

Leicester used Ulloa’s presence to the full and it was a shot by him, blocked away by Lucas Hernandez, which further kindled hopes before Wilf Ndidi also shot wide. Atletico's defence was suddenly looking rocky. Another bouncing ball caused concern.

Though Leicester’s reassembled back four, with Daniel Amartey on for the injured Wes Morgan was makeshift in the extreme, Atletico could not test it. And yet it was not to be. Vardy was flat on his back at the end, staring into the night sky. Sorrow did not come into it though. This was an exit like none other: a night to be cherished down the years.

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Benalouane, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater; Mahrez, Okazaki, Albrighton; Vardy.

Substitutes: Zieler, Chilwell, Musa, King, Amartey, Gray, Ulloa.

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis; Saul Niguez, Gabi, Gimenez, Koke; Carraso, Griezmann.

Substitutes: Moya, Torres, Correa, Hernandez, Gameiro, Thomas, Gaitan.