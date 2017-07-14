Given the 24-hour news cycle and the abundance of experts looking to scoop every transfer, it is not often a deal emerges that can still stun the footballing world. Yet on Thursday this week, talk of a move that nobody expected exploded in Italy, with Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci seemingly set for a shocking and surprising switch to domestic rivals AC Milan.

“It seemed like a joke, I never thought anything like this would happen,” said a visibly stunned Alessandro Del Piero on Sky Italia, the former Bianconeri skipper speaking for everyone connected to either club as he looked to comprehend the magnitude of what he had been told.

Talk of a fracture between Bonucci, Max Allegri and perhaps even some of his team-mates seems to have become irreparable, the fallout of Juve’s heavy defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final continuing to affect all concerned even after their summer break. The Italian international only returned to pre-season training this week, but was seemingly either unwilling or unable to put the past behind him.

So now it is to the future, his future, that we must look, and there is no denying that the Milan team he will be part of in 2016/17 will be very different to the one seen over the past few seasons. No longer are the Rossoneri constrained by Silvio Berlusconi’s inability to invest in the side, instead new Chinese owner Li Yonghong has spent the past month writing cheque after cheque in order to awaken this sleeping giant.

Gone is Adriano Galliani, the architect of those previous iconic Milan sides, with new sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli proving he too can close deals quickly. Wing-back Andrea Conti and midfield powerhouse Franck Kessie were plucked from last season’s surprise package Atalanta, while Lazio skipper Lucas Biglia will bring experience and steel to the centre of the pitch.

In attack, rising Portuguese star Andre Silva will be expected to deliver goals, but there also remains talk of a move for a major acquisition like Kylian Mbappé or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes.



Yet Bonucci is arguably an even greater statement of intent. There is undoubtedly a deeply personal reason for the 30-year-old’s desire to remain close to Turin rather than be lured abroad by Pep Guardiola or Antonio Conte, but Milan will certainly not complain. They have signed arguably the best central defender in the world, a man who brings tactical flexibility and knows what it takes to win the Serie A title brought in at a remarkable knock-down price.

With him on board, boss Vincenzo Montella will be able to alternate between three and four-man backlines just as Allegri did, the presence of Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio providing options in both scenarios. The Rossoneri finished sixth last term, but with the influx of talent already obvious, Bonucci will be part of a team that is a sure-fire bet for a top-four finish at the very least. That would see Milan return to the Champions League, the competition the club has always coveted above all else and where the financial rewards will offset some of their extravagant recent expenditure.

But what of Juve? This is unquestionably a blow, one that will hinder their own dreams of success in Europe’s elite competition as yet another high-profile player walks away, Bonucci following Arturo Vidal, Carlos Tevez, Paul Pogba and Alvaro Morata in heading for the exit rather than staying to help chase ultimate glory.

The reasons behind this latest departure are only likely to be revealed once he is firmly ensconced at Casa Milan, but whatever they are is now of no use to the Old Lady. Instead she must regroup and regather her composure, because there is no doubt that even in losing such a talented star, Allegri’s men will begin the new campaign as odds-on favourites to once again clinch the Scudetto.

With six consecutive Serie A crowns already secured, the depth in the current squad is likely to mean the club will not even pursue a replacement. Bonucci, with his laser-guided passing and ability to stride forward from defence, was the key figure in the 3-5-2 that underpinned so much of Juve’s success, meaning they will now almost exclusively utilise a four-man back-line. Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini remain superb defenders despite their advancing years, while Medhi Benatia was recently signed outright from Bayern Munich to provide cover.

However, the man likely to benefit most from Bonucci’s move is Daniele Rugani. Set to celebrate his 23rd birthday later this month, he has been restricted him to just 22 league starts since returning from Empoli back in 2015. He will now be given the opportunity to play far more regularly, needing to prove that his reputation as Italy’s most promising young central defender is more than just hyperbole.

Domestically Juventus will be able to manage without him, but it will undoubtedly be a blow to their Champions League aspirations while further boosting hope of a rapid return to contention on both fronts for the San Siro outfit. The transfer does not signal a seismic shift on the Italian football landscape, but in years to come Leonardo Bonucci’s decision to swap black-and-white for red-and-black might well be identified as the moment Milan became serious rivals once again.