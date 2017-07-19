Liverpool will find out the team they must beat to qualify for next season's Champions League during a draw at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on 4 August.

Jurgen Klopp's men finished in the Premier League's top four for the first time in four seasons and for only the second time in eight years last term.

The Reds now face a two-legged tie against one of 10 possible opponents in a play-off round in order to make it into the group stage of Europe's premier club competition.

How could Liverpool line up next season?







12 show all How could Liverpool line up next season?





















1/12 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season? Who is Jürgen Klopp looking to bring in this summer and how might those transfer targets fit into his first-choice starting line-up? Getty

2/12 GK: Simon Mignolet Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently. Getty

3/12 RB: Nathanial Clyne A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first. Getty

4/12 CB: Virgil van Dijk Could Liverpool still pull this off? After being forced into an embarrassing climbdown amid 'tapping up' allegations earlier this summer, it seems unlikely. Yet if those reports were to be believed, Van Dijk wanted the move to Anfield. Klopp is still a fan and the club have been slow to move on to other defensive targets. Getty

5/12 CB: Joel Matip Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season. Getty

6/12 LB: Andrew Robertson With Ryan Sessegnon signing renewed terms at Fulham and Benjamin Mendy out of Liverpool's price range, they may turn to Hull City's Andrew Robertson. The Scotland left-back quietly impressed during his two years in the Premier League, despite both ending in relegation, but is he really Champions League level? If not, James Milner may return to the role. Getty

7/12 DM: Jordan Henderson Proved that he can be effective sitting deep in a midfield trio but his fitness is a major concern. Missed much of the second-half of the season with his persistent foot problem. Getty

8/12 CM: Naby Keita The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term. Getty

9/12 CM: Philippe Coutinho The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free. Getty

10/12 LW: Sadio Mane One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards. Getty

11/12 RW: Mohamed Salah Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season. Getty

12/12 ST: Roberto Firmino One of Klopp's favourite players, Firmino is likely to lead the line once again come the start of the season. Linked up superbly with Mané and Coutinho last term, though will hope to improve on his scoring return of 12 in 41 appearances. Getty

They are one of five clubs who have already qualified for the final play-off round - in the 'League' side of the draw - alongside Sevilla, Napoli, Sporting and Hoffenheim.

They will be joined by five more sides who win their tie in the 3rd qualifying round which begins next week.

Of the 10 teams in this side of the draw, five (including Liverpool) will be seeded (owing to their higher Uefa coefficient points) and will play against one of five unseeded sides.

Liverpool, Sevilla and Napoli are guaranteed to be seeded and will be joined by two of Dinamo Kiev, Ajax, Viktoria Plzen and CSKA Moscow depending on who wins their 3rd round ties.

Sporting and Hoffenheim will definitely be in the unseeded side of the draw alongside three of Viktoria Plzen, CSKA Moscow, Nice, Club Brugge, Istanbul Basaksehir, Young Boys, AEK Athens and Steau Bucharest.

That means Liverpool's opponents will be drawn from that group of 10:

Liverpool's possible opponents:

Sporting - Portugal

- Portugal Hoffenheim - Germany

- Germany Viktoria Plzen - Czech Republic

- Czech Republic CSKA Moscow - Russia

- Russia Nice - France

- France Club Brugge - Belgium

- Belgium Istanbul Basaksehir - Turkey

- Turkey Young Boys - Switzerland

- Switzerland AEK Athens - Greece

- Greece Steau Bucharest - Romania

If Dinamo Kiev and Ajax win their ties then they will definitely be seeded. If one of those sides loses then Viktoria Plzen will take their place and CSKA Moscow will take the fifth seeded spot if both of them lose.

The other side of the Champions League play-off draw - the 'Champions' route - is comprised of another 10 teams who won their domestic leagues - including the likes of Scotland's Celtic and Austria's RB Salzburg.

Play-off round ties will be played on 15/16 August and 22/23 August.

The 10 victorious sides from the play-off round will join 22 other sides in the Champions League group stage.