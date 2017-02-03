Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Hernandez has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend in the early hours of Friday morning.

Hernandez, 20, from Marseille in France, is due to appear in front of a judge in Madrid later today after he was alleged to have violently attacked his girlfriend following a night out. Spanish police confirmed that the France Under-21 international had been arrested following an allegation of domestic violence.

The Guardia Civil, the Spanish national police force, confirmed they were called to Hernandez’s home in Las Rozas, near Madrid, at around 02:30 local time on Friday morning. A spokesman confirmed to Reuters that both Hernandez and his girlfriend were treated at the scene by medical staff before Hernandez was taken into custody without resisting arrest.

He will appear at court in Majadahonda later today, though the spokesman added that his girlfriend has not pressed charges.

He last played for Atletico on 25 January in the 2-2 draw with Eibar, and his manager, Diego Simeone, confirmed in a press conference on Friday morning that he does not have any further details regarding the matter.

“In reality I've no official information about what happened. So I cannot comment on something I do not know about,” said Simeone.

He added: "We have read things, and heard things, information which is not official which has come out. I cannot say any more."