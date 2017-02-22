Pep Guardiola urged Manchester City to keep on scoring after producing a sensational Champions League fightback against Monaco.

Sergio Aguero grabbed two goals as City twice came from behind to beat the Ligue 1 leaders 5-3 in an amazing last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Three of City's goals came in a blistering 11-minute purple patch after they fell 3-2 behind in the second half.

But with both freescoring sides fully committed to attack and looking vulnerable in defence, Guardiola warned more of the same will needed in the second leg in three weeks' time.

Guardiola said: "Of course if one team can score one thousand million goals it is Monaco.

"I would like to see how many teams are able to make a clean sheet against Monaco this season. They have a lot of talent, fantastic players.

"I'm pretty sure we are going to go to fly to Monaco to score goals as much as possible. That is my target - we are not going to defend the result.

"It is impossible to go through if we don't score a goal. If we don't score a goal we will be eliminated."

The first decisive act of an incident-packed game came when Raheem Sterling put City ahead after 26 minutes.

Monaco responded in thrilling fashion with the first of Radamel Falcao's double and a fine effort from livewire teenager Kylian Mbappe.

Falcao had a penalty saved by Willy Caballero and Aguero, who earlier had a strong appeal for his own spot-kick turned down and was controversially booked for diving, equalised.

Falcao restored Monaco's lead with a sublime lob after making a fool of John Stones but then City hit top gear.

Aguero volleyed another equaliser before Stones poked in another at a corner. David Silva and Aguero then combined brilliantly to set up the fifth for Leroy Sane.

Against City Falcao banished memories of his struggles in the Premier League (Getty)

Monaco almost pulled one back late on but Caballero denied Falcao a hat-trick by saving with his feet.

Guardiola said: "When two teams what to play that way - attack, attack - football is marvellous.

"So everybody has to congratulate everyone. Today we are a little bit happier than my colleague from Monaco but 2-0 (in the second leg) and we are out."

