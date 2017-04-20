Marcus Rashford to the rescue as Manchester United squeeze past Anderlecht in extra-time

An extra-time goal left Manchester United as the nation’s last men standing in Europe last night but no-one was deluded. It’s ten years since the club recorded that monumental 7-1 win against Roma in the Champions League here which Sir Alex Ferguson described as “the greatest night” he’d experienced in the place and left Corriere della Sera reflecting that “no technical explanation holds.” That all seems a distant universe now.

A left-footed strike from Marcus Rashford following a Marouane Fellaini knock-down in the game’s 107th minute proved the difference, yet Jose Mourinho’s quest for Champions League football through the Europa League door was a terribly tense one. It has been the week when the football of Atletico Madrid has graced these shores. You shudder to think what damage they may have wreaked, had United been on the stage they aspire.

Anderlecht had been painting the city centre purple all day and the colour they brought extended to a memorable terrace repertoire, sung in English. ‘Who the **** are Man United? And the mauves go marching on, on, on.” Their players began with such abandon that you wondered if their energy levels were sustainable.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates his opener ( Getty )

The first half was United’s season in microcosm – flashing moments of great promise, none less than Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s 10th minute opener – with no developing sense that their challengers would be swept aside. The Armenian’s finish was certainly plenty clinical enough - the end product of a sweeping move down the Dutch left set in train by Paul Pogba’s 30-yard ball of vision and perfect weight.

It was certainly a night to marvel at the silky touch and spatial awareness of Mkhitaryan, whose utter lack of emotion after the goal may have been his signal that he had heard Jose Mourinho’s latest criticism of him this week and was responding. Marcus Rashford’s pace was also a danger to Dennis Appiah.

Shaw in action for United ( Getty )

Yet United lacked the central midfield bite of Ander Herrera, who has become the Portuguese’s attack dog and was confined to the bench, while the display of Pogba was supremely frustrating. His own erratic passing was topped off by a wild strike which sailed 20 yards over.

It didn’t help that Marcos Rojo was carried off after 23 minutes when his mistimed attempts to halt Frank Acheampong’s progress left him in agony, with an ankle injury, on the turf. But Anderlecht looked worth an equaliser and were presented with one by a poor piece of defending just beyond the half hour. Tielemans’ enterprising shot from distance was deflected off Antonio Valencia onto the United bar and, with no one clearing it, Rojo’s replacement Daley Blind was left to mop up as Lukasz Teodorczky and Sofiane Hanni pounced. He was busy fretting around Teodorczky as the ball squirmed out for Hanni to strike the ball home.

Rojo was forced off with an injury ( Getty )

United certainly had their moments after the break but the chances were spurned with wild abandon. Jesse Lingard could not connect on Luke Shaw’s dangerous ball across the six yard when the chance was there. Rashford rounded goalkeeper Martinez Ruben on the breakaway but took the ball out too far from goal to cut it in. An unchallenged Zlatan Ibrahimovic side footed at the stopper from eight yards out when a chance landed at his feet and would crash wide again before 90 minutes were up. Pogba skied over the bar from two yards.

1/12 Manchester United vs Anderlecht player ratings Which United players impressed at Old Trafford, and who struggled? Man Utd via Getty

2/12 Sergio Romero - 6 out of 10 Cannot really be blamed for Anderlecht's goal. Made some good saves, including one to deny Dendoncker's long-range drive, although was largely overshadowed by his opposite number, Ruben. Man Utd via Getty

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Largely more effectual staying back than getting forward. Made 6 key interceptions as Anderlecht repeatedly looked to play the ball in behind him, but offered little up at the other end. Getty

4/12 Eric Bailly - 6 out of 10 Not the easiest night for the Ivorian, who had to cope with Rojo's early substitution. Occasionally looked susceptible to the pace of Acheampong and struggled against Teodorczyk's physical threat. Getty

5/12 Marcos Rojo - 6 out of 10 Very unlucky to sustain what looked to be a rather serious injury early on into the game. With Phil Jones and Chris Smalling already our injured, United can ill afford to lose him for long. Getty

6/12 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 Impressed going forward and repeatedly got in behind the Anderlecht defence. Missed a good chance to score in the first-half. Getty

7/12 Michael Carrick (c) - 6 out of 10 His passing from the holding midfield role impressed but struggled against Anderlecht's dynamic three-man midfield. Man Utd via Getty

8/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Had a couple of wild shots but, other than that, was very solid. His pass for Mkhitaryan's goal was a thing of beauty. Also won more tackles than any of his team-mates. Man Utd via Getty

9/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 After a vastly improved display against Chelsea, Lingard struggled against Anderlecht. Wasted a good chance in the first-half and his distribution was often poor. Subbed. AFP/Getty

10/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 Took his goal with aplomb. Should really have added a second although he dragged his shot wide and faded as the game went on. AFP/Getty

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 United's brightest player going forward, and grabbed the winning goal with a fine finish, although he did also miss a series of good opportunities. But he held his nerve when it mattered. AFP/Getty

12/12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 6 out of 10 It wasn't Zlatan's night. Typically rambunctious in his forward play but Anderlecht's defence largely handled him well. Slashed wildly wide late on, with the entire goal at his mercy. Subbed off injured at the start of extra-time. AFP/Getty

It said everything for the limited scope of United’s creative ambition in a fairly pitiful second half that Marouane Fellaini arrived for Lingard on the hour and Herrera, whose presence was being demanded from the stands, remained out of the picture. It was craft that United lacked. The piece of game-changing vision was so lacking that the captain, Wayne Rooney, staring intently in substitutes vest and distributing water bottles during a break in play, seemed the necessary option. Mkhitaryan, the one touch player on the field, seemed to vanish.

Luke Shaw sets off on another run down the left flank ( Getty )

There seemed to be an omen in the last competitive challenge of normal time, which sent Ibrahimovic into an aerial challenge from which he landed desperately, his right leg bent back as he reached ground. He was helped to the tunnel and United entered extra time with Anthony Martial.

​Momentarily, Rashford seemed to have lost his chance to bury the knock-down chance Fellaini offered him. But he squeezed the chance in under the challenge of Serigne Mbodjii.

Even then, Frank Acheampong had a headed chance before the end, when one goal was enough for the Belgians. So United march on. Something more clinical will be needed to win this tournament and succeed in the Champions League beyond.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick, Pogba; Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Ibrahimovic. Substitutes: De Gea, Rooney, Martial, Blind, Young, Herrera, Fellaini

Anderlecht (4-2-3-1): Ruben; Appiah, Mbodji, Spajic, Obradovic; Dendoncker, Tielemans; Chipciu, Hanni, Acheampong; Teodorczyk,. Substitutes: Boeckx, Deschacht, Bruno, Nuytinck, Capel, Kiese Thelin, Stanciu

Referee: A Undiano Mallenco (Spain)