Jose Mourinho made his managerial name by winning the Uefa Cup and now he is one game away from repeating the feat.

Lifting the Europa League as the Uefa Cup is now called and bringing Champions League football back to Old Trafford is the only way Mourinho could have forged a success from his first season at Manchester United.

Standing in their way is one of the great names of European football, a young, dazzlingly talented but brittle Ajax side. Given Mourinho’s record in finals, few would bet against him in Stockholm.

Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings







11 show all Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings



















1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10 Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10 Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10 The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10 Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10 Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10 That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10 Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10 Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

He will have to do it without Eric Bailly. The Ivorian was dismissed in a fracas just after Celta Vigo, whose side costs a quarter of Juan Mata’s transfer fee, had equalised through Facundo Roncaglia’s header. The Argentine was also dismissed and the two men had to be kept apart as they walked towards the tunnel.

The journey to Sweden has been effective rather than heroic – only two results, the 4-0 win over Feyenoord and the 3-0 defeat of St Etienne – could be counted as memorable. However, this was a victory decided by one of Manchester United’s most effective players.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg, the tie seemed settled the moment Marouane Fellaini escaped his marker to meet Marcus Rashford’s cross on the six yard box. His header squeezed between Sergio Alvarez’s glove and the post. It was a beautiful floated ball from the teenager and the Belgian’s header brooked no argument. Celta Vigo, needing now to score two times, seemed finished.

However, Celta played far, far better beneath the steepling stands of Old Trafford than they had in front of their own supporters in the more modest surroundings of their own ground, the Balaidos. They deserved their equaliser and kept passing and probing while their Ugandan-born forward, Pone Sisto, forced Sergio Romero to tip his shot into the Stretford End.

Two years ago in another Europa League tie, Sisto had scored for Midtjylland to inflict one of the most embarrassing defeats in Manchester United’s European history. An astonishing debut from Rashford erased that result and his touch for Fellaini’s goal showed Rashford’s game was about more than goals.

If Fellaini’s dismissal in the Manchester derby for two fouls within minutes of each other, emphasised his inadequacies, the way he dealt with Rashford’s cross suggested his value. He gives Manchester United something they lack, a committed physical presence.

Fellaini scored the important first goal of the game ( Getty )

This has been a fairly awful season for David Moyes but as he dealt with Sunderland’s relegation, he could at least reflect that his two signings – Fellaini and Mata – are still at Old Trafford, which is more than you can say for most of Louis van Gaal’s.

Celta’s players thought that one of them, Daley Blind, was fortunate not to have been dismissed for a studs-up challenge midway through the first half. That was not Manchester United’s only scare.

The way Celta Vigo went out of the Copa del Rey emphasised what sort of team they are. They had knocked out Real Madrid in the quarters and in the semi-finals lost to Alaves, the little club from the Basque Country who contested an epic Uefa Cup final with Liverpool in 2001.

Bailly will miss the final after his red card ( Getty )

Iago Aspas, who had spent a thin time under Brendan Rodgers at Anfield, remarked: “we have one more bullet that we want to use well”. The way Aspas’s side-footed, curling shot forced Romero to tip over in the opening exchanges proved they could shoot but Rashford’s goal in the Balaidos had given Manchester United too much protection.

As Celta Vigo pushed forward in the second half so did United. If Alvarez had been at fault for the goal, he made some fine saves from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Rashford and from Fellaini, hunting an improbable second.

As Mourinho watched from the touchline as Old Trafford’s electronic clock counted down the minutes, he could see a long banner that ran along the Sir Alex Ferguson Stand. It depicted all the trophies Ferguson had won in his 26 years at Manchester United. It did not include the Uefa Cup.

Guidetti miss a golden chance with the last kick ( Getty )

When it came to European football, the great helmsman dealt mainly in Champions Leagues. However, should Manchester United win in Stockholm, Mourinho would have achieved something Ferguson did not. It may be a very small thing but in the rebuilding of Manchester United it is a start.

Manchester United (4-3-3): Romero; Valencia, Bailly, Blind, Darmian; Pogba, Pogba, Herrera, Fellaini; Mkhitaryan (Carrick 77), Rashford (Smalling 89), Lingard (Rooney 86).

Substitutes: De Gea, Jones, Mata, Martial.

Celta Vigo (4-3-3): Alvarez; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass (Jozabed ht), Radoja (Bongonda 68), Hernandez; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto (Beauvue 80).

Substitutes: Villar, Fontas, Diaz, Gomez.

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Romania)