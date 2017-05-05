Manchester United almost guaranteed Champions League group stage place if they win Europa League

Manchester United take a one-goal advantage into the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo after their 1-0 victory in Spain last night.

Marcus Rashford sealed the win with a dipping free kick which left Sergio Alvarez wanting, and Jose Mourinho admits he may rest players domestically because the Europa League provides their best chance of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

But how do the Europa League winners qualify for the Champions League and at what stage do they enter?

Manchester United player ratings

2/12 Sergio Romero - 7 out of 10 Made a superb diving save to deny Sisto, whose long-range shot was deflected off the leg of Valencia. Confidently deal with a number of crosses. Getty Images

3/12 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Was barely able to get forward. Had a tough night against Sisto, Celta Vigo's exciting young Danish winger, who was quick enough to show Valencia a clean pair of heels on more than one occasion. AFP/Getty Images

4/12 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Another impressive performance from the powerful centre-back. Particularly impressive considering he had only just returned from injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/12 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Allowed Iago Aspas to wriggle clear in the box on more than one occasion. But played out from the back well: his greatest strength. AFP/Getty Images

6/12 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Quietly and effectively went about his business, although like Valencia, struggled to get forward and join the attack. Made a crucial interception in the first-half to deny Aspas. Man Utd via Getty Images

7/12 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 A poor display in the middle of the pitch. His distribution was frequently found wanting and picked up a needless yellow in the first-half. He was then lucky not to be sent off late on in the second-half, when he barged over Cabral. AFP/Getty Images

8/12 Ander Herrera - 7 out of 10 A typically busy Herrera performance with a number of important tackles, interceptions and clearances. Got the better of his Celta counterpart, Hernandez. Getty Images

9/12 Paul Pogba - 7 out of 10 Another divisive performance from United's record signing. Many felt the Frenchman failed to seize control of the match. Bit impressed in bursts and his though-ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a thing of beauty. Getty Images

10/12 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Another disappointing performance from the academy graduate. Spurned two glorious chances: first having a shot saved from point-blank range and then blasting a half-volley wide. AFP/Getty Images

11/12 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Was having something of a frustrating evening until he opened the scoring. But what a goal. After winning the free-kick with a purposeful run forward, he stepped up to curl the set-piece home. Getty Images

12/12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 out of 10 An industrious performance from the winger. No player on the pitch made as many tackles as him, which is remarkable for a forward. Missed a gilt-edged first-half opportunity, though. AFP/Getty Images

How do Europa League winners qualify for the Champions League?

As per Uefa's website, the winners of the Champions League are automatically granted a place in the competition’s group stages the following season as a reward.

The winners of the Europa League are also rewarded with a place in the competition, being entered into the playoff round at a minimum.

The Europa League winners enter in the group stages if the Champions League winners qualify directly for the competition anyway through their own domestic league position.

For example, if a Spanish club won the Champions League and finished from first to third in La Liga, then the Europa League winners would enter the following season’s Champions League at the group stages.

The Europa League winners only end up having to play a qualifier if the Champions League winners do not qualify automatically for the competition’s group stages via their domestic league, (i.e., in the La Liga example above, the Champions League winners would have to finish fourth or lower).

So, what are the possibilities for United?

How can United qualify for the Champions League?

If one of Real Madrid, Juventus or Monaco win the Champions League this season and Manchester United win the Europa League, United will be directly entered into the 2017/18 Champions League group stage.

All three of those Champions League semi-finalists have already qualified for next season’s group stage through their domestic leagues.

However, in the unlikely event that Atletico Madrid overturn the 3-0 semi-final defeat they suffered to Real and go on to win the Champions League, United could be entered into the playoff round.

For this to happen, Atletico would also have to finish fourth in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s side are currently third, three points ahead of fourth-placed Sevilla, with three games remaining.

If United qualify and finish outside the top four, will a top-four team miss out?

Uefa regulations mean that a maximum of five teams from the same league can qualify for the Champions League, meaning if United win the Europa League, the side which finishes fourth in the Premier League will not miss out on a Champions League place.