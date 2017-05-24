The juxtaposition of tragedy and sport is never a comfortable one. Grand and unsustainable claims are often made, complex and incoherent symbolisms constructed. Football may be the most popular sport in the world, may even be the world’s most widely practised cultural mode, but it is only football: there is a limit to the burden it can bear.

There will be those who cast Manchester United’s victory in the Europa League on Wednesday as some kind of symbolic redemption, a gesture of Mancunian self-assertion following the tragedy at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday.

Perhaps at some visceral level it was. United’s players had spoken of the desire for a performance that would offer some kind of tribute to the victims of the atrocity

1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

But the danger then is that Ajax are miscast in the role of villains. There is the complication that what United do is a matter of indifference to those who follow City; the club may be Manchester’s most recognisable export but it is not the only one. And then there is the starker fact that for those suffering or grieving, United’s performance is an utter irrelevance. Football cannot salve the pain, nor should it be expected to. As Carlo Ancelotti so sagely noted, football is merely the most important of the least important things in life.

Mourinho seemed sceptical of how much value a footballing victory can really have, emphasising the insignificance of his team’s success beside the events of Monday. “Does this Cup make the city of Manchester a little bit happier?” he asked. “Maybe.” But he seemed unconvinced.

But what football can do, and what it did, is offer a vehicle for the expression of civic pride, become a means for a group of people to declare their togetherness – and there is perhaps some comfort in that. The minute’s silence, in truth, was a bit of a mess. The players took their positions around the centre-circle and bowed their heads and crowd slowly shushed itself. For about 30 seconds there was silence, the profound, poignant silence of 50,000 people saying nothing simultaneously. But then came a Uefa announcement that the silence would begin when the referee, the Slovenian Damir Skomina, blew his whistle. As soon as he did, though, there was a general ripple of applause and then, movingly, a chant of “Manchester, Manchester” from the United fans behind the goal their team defended in the first half. The words have been heard often enough, but rarely can they have had such resonance as they did here.

Minute's silence turns to applause ahead of Manchester United final

There had been more raucous, more controversial expressions of defiance earlier in the day. In the Gamla Stan a group of United fans shouted about just where they’d like to stick Isis. A Northern Irish flag bearing Monday’s date announced they were “United against terror”. And there is a sense that just by going ahead, this final acted as a form of defiance.

Stockholm suffered its own Isis-related horror last month as a lorry was hijacked and driven through pedestrians into a department store, killing five people. And anybody going to football now does so in the knowledge that the sport is a target for terror of varying sources. In 2010, the Togo team bus was attacked driving into the Angolan exclave of Cabinda before the Cup of Nations, killing two. In November 2015 suicide bombers targeted a friendly between France and Germany in Paris. And only last month the Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was hospitalised with an arm injury after a bomb attack before the Champions League quarter-final against Monaco.

1/37 People running down stairs as they attempt to exit the Manchester Arena after a blast, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Twitter/@ZACH_BRUCE/ via REUTERS

2/37 Helpers attend to people inside the Manchester Arena after a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people PA wire

3/37 Armed officers guard outside a hotel near the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

4/37 Police officers are seen outside the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester, northern England Reuters

15/37 An ambulance drives away from the Manchester Arena, where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

16/37 Police escort members of the public from the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Getty Images

17/37 A woman sits in the street in a blanket near the Manchester Arena as police guard the area following reports of an explosion, in Manchester, Britain EPA

18/37 Two women wrapped in thermal blankets stand near the Manchester Arena, where US singer Ariana Grande had been performing, in Manchester Reuters

19/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester. At least 19 people have been confirmed dead and others 50 were injured, authorities said. It is being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise EPA

20/37 A Royal Logistic Corps (RLC) bomb disposal robot is unloaded outside the Manchester Arena following reports of an explosion, in Manchester EPA

21/37 Members of the public receive treatment from emergency service staff at Victoria Railway Station close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area Getty Images

22/37 Armed police after a suspected terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert by US star Ariana Grande left 19 dead PA wire

23/37 Emergency services arrive close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

24/37 An amoured police vehicle patrols near Manchester Arena in Manchester Getty Images

25/37 A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester AFP/Getty Images

26/37 Police officers stand at the Miller Street and Corporation Street Crossroads, in front of the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England Getty Images

27/37 Police block a road near to the Manchester Arena in central Manchester, England AP

28/37 Armed police patrol near Victoria station in Manchester, northwest England. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester Getty Images

29/37 Police forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena as they investigate the scene of an explosion in Manchester Getty Images

30/37 A forensic officer collects evidence on a walkway between Victoria station and Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

31/37 A woman and a young girl wearing a t-shirt of US singer Ariana Grande talks to police near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, Getty Images

33/37 Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and Manchester City Council Leader Sir Richard Leese speak to the media outside Manchester Town Hall after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Dave Higgens/PA Wire

34/37 The media gather behind a police cordon in Manchester Getty Images

35/37 Flowers left close to the Manchester Arena, the morning after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester Danny Lawson/PA Wire

36/37 Ariana Grande concert attendees Karen Moore and her daughter Molly Steed, aged 14, from Derby, leave the Park Inn where they were given refuge after last night's explosion at Manchester Arena Getty

37/37 Signs saying 'We love Manchester' are displayed in a window in Manchester, England Getty Images

Football is a soft target. Fans will have to accept increasingly thorough bag searches on their way into stadiums – even then Ajax fans were able to smuggle numerous flares into the Friends Arena. And there is, anyway, no realistic way of policing the streets or the public transport routes to games with absolute security. In that context, perhaps, there is a small gesture of defiance in turning up, in getting on with life, in engaging in a truly global phenomenon.