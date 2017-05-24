Tonight in Stockholm could have been a Sliding Doors moment for Manchester United.

Three years down the line with United tumbling down the league, we might have wondered what if, how if they had won that Europa League final then they would be back to winning the Premier League by now.

Instead there will be no such Salfordian lament. Manchester United are back in the Champions League and they remain a money-making machine. The arriving players this summer will be A-listers and they have a manager who, in flashes, appears to have got his mojo back.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

David De Gea and Wayne Rooney will be among those to leave, each a member of that A-list in their own way but expendable for a club of such resources that still boasts a squad in need of some refreshing.

Much of what is needed for United to flourish is Jose Mourinho to shed, or at least loosen, his conservative nature. A leopard of this age rarely changes its spots but those who defend him within the game state that if he could buy defenders he trusted then the willingness to dial up the attack would be greater.

In that sense he will always be safety first but the right flair player can bring out the best in Mourinho.

For now it is a cup double to complete their first campaign. Both trophies were second-tier in their own way but get them where they need to be for the start of next season.

Minute's silence turns to applause ahead of Manchester United final

This is day zero for United in a way. They are back at base camp and staring at Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich atop the mountain. Domestically Chelsea and Manchester City will be the ones to catch. To even overhaul them they will need to get past Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

Winning the Europa League is a great success for United because of what it means to the city, in the context of this week's events. It is a great success for United because its got them into the Champions League.

But this can only be the start for Mourinho's project there. And it's a year overdue, don't forget.