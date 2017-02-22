Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss Manchester United’s EFL Cup final on Sunday after he limped out of the Europa League last-32 second leg against St Etienne, moments after putting the away side ahead.

The Armenia international struck in the 16th minute of the match at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, where United needed little time to extend their 3-0 first-leg lead.

The 28-year-old latched onto a Juan Mata cross from the left and placed the ball past goalkeeper Stéphane Ruffier, giving United an away goal that meant the Ligue 1 side now required five goals to progress to the last-16.

However, Mkhitaryan’s delight turned to despair nine minutes later when he collapsed on the turf with what appeared to be a hamstring injury, and after treatment he was forced off the pitch and straight down the tunnel for further assessment on his right leg.

Marcus Rashford came on in place of Mkhitaryan, but while United are cruising into the next round of the Europa League, they will fear for the Armenian’s fitness ahead of Sunday’s EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Mkhitaryan would be a certain starter, such has been his form of late after providing five goals since the start of December, and if he is ruled out of the first cup final of the season, then both Rashford and Anthony martial would be in contention to come into the side.