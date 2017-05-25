Jose Mourinho joined his Manchester United players in passionately celebrating their Europa League triumph after beating Dutch side Ajax 2-0 in Wednesday night’s final in Stockholm, adding the European trophy to the League Cup success they enjoyed earlier in the season.

The victory now means that United are just the fifth club to win all three major European trophies, following in the footsteps of Juventus, Ajax, Bayern Munich and Chelsea in winning the European Cup, the Uefa Cup or Europa League and the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

However, having secured the double this season, Mourinho was quick to correct anyone who dare claim that his side have not won another famous treble.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

How? Because Mourinho begun his United career by winning the Community Shield last August by beating Leicester City in the annual curtain-raiser for the English domestic season that is, by all accounts, a glorified pre-season friendly.

But not for Mourinho, and he made sure that everyone knew it. That’s why when Wayne Rooney hoisted the Europa League trophy high into the Stockholm air on Wednesday night to spark wild celebrations among the United squad, Mourinho jumped in front of the players and staff and held up three fingers, before ordering them all to do the same to show off the fact that they had won the treble.

Watch the video below...

Arch Mourinho. Directing team to raise three fingers, forcing newspapers to celebrate United's "treble" on their back pages pic.twitter.com/pFMJAoek7t — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) May 24, 2017

Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were among those who followed Mourinho’s lead, with the Portuguese celebrating winning the competition for a second time after triumphing with Porto back in 2003.

The success means that he can now boast an incredible 20 major trophies during his managerial career during stints with Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and now United. But sorry Jose, we’re not giving you the Community Shield as a major trophy.