Roy Keane has launched an astonishing attack on Jose Mourinho and suggested that Manchester United is “too big for him” after the Portuguese’s complaints about the fixture schedule.

During Mourinho’s post-match interview after the 1-0 win over Rostov, he vented his fury at United’s fixture pile-up, claiming the club had “a lot of enemies”.

He also said United would, as a result, “probably lose on Sunday” away to Middlesbrough.

Mourinho said: “We played 11 matches in the last six weeks and it’s going to get worse and it’s going to get easier for the other teams. I think they [the authorities] don’t give an ‘s’ [s***] about the English teams in the Europa.”

However, former captain Keane was scathing at Mourinho’s comments, saying he was talking “garbage” as the club lost Paul Pogba to a hamstring injury.

Speaking on ITV, Keane said: “I’ve never heard so much rubbish in my life - why do we have to listen to that garbage? It’s just utter nonsense, what he’s talking about.

“He’s manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet - the squad he’s got, the players, and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

“We were looking at some of the cup draws they have had. They have had an easy ride in the cups, a lot of good draws, a lot of home draws.

Jose Mourinho claimed United had 'enemies' ( Getty )

“The guy is talking absolute nonsense. I never heard such rubbish in all my life.

“Maybe the club is too big for him. He can’t deal with all these demands of the match - what matches? Cup competitions? Man Utd reserves could have won that game tonight.”