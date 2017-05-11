  1. Sport
Manchester United vs Celta Vigo player ratings: Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini stand out on nervy night

Who impressed as Jose Mourinho's side scraped through to the final in Stockholm?

  • 1/11 Sergio Romero – 7 out of 10

    Continues to deputise well. Deserves to start the final, despite suggestion that Jose Mourinho could reinstate David de Gea.

  • 2/11 Antonio Valencia – 6 out of 10

    Quieter than we have come to expect, perhaps still feeling the effects of fatigue, but the occasions did not demand his marauding runs from full-back.

  • 3/11 Eric Bailly – 4 out of 10

    The red card is debateable but to raise his hands was daft. Misses the final.

  • 4/11 Daley Blind – 4 out of 10

    Looked extremely uncomfortable for most of the evening, but particularly in the opening exchanges. A poor showing at centre-back.

  • 5/11 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10

    Guilty, like Blind, of a nervy start but unlike his team-mate he recovered well. Still caught out on occasion.

  • 6/11 Ander Herrera – 5 out of 10

    Spoiled a decent display by needlessly leaving Facundo Roncaglia for Celta’s equaliser.

  • 7/11 Marouane Fellaini – 7 out of 10

    That he should score the goal sealing United’s place in a Europa League final nicely sums up the last few years of life at Old Trafford but in all fairness, did well on this occasion.

  • 8/11 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10

    More peripheral than the other members of United’s attack.

  • 9/11 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10

    A good display, featuring several moments of neat creative play in the first half.

  • 10/11 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 6 out of 10

    Not at his best, but showed neat feet in the build-up to Fellaini’s goal. Failed to track much of Celta’s threatening wing-play.

  • 11/11 Marcus Rashford – 8 out of 10

    Superb cross to set up Fellaini’s opener and arguably should have had two of his own.

Manchester United will have the chance to add the Europa League to their bulging trophy cabinet after edging through a frantic, tempestuous semi-final against Celta Vigo.

After 14 matches that have taken Jose Mourinho's men to Holland, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Russia, Belgium and Spain, the long, arduous continental campaign has brought a shot at glory.

Reaching the May 24 finale was far from straightforward, though, as Marouane Fellaini's first-half header was cancelled out by Facundo Roncaglia five minutes from the end of the semi-final second leg.

The drama did not end there as Celta's goalscorer and Eric Bailly were sent off as tempers frayed, with United holding out for a 1-1 draw that saw them reach the Stockholm finale 2-1 on aggregate.

The relief was as clear as the joy at the final whistle as United moved within a victory of the only major trophy to have eluded them in their success-laden history.

Europa League glory also offers Champions League qualification - United's best chance of returning to Europe's top table given their Premier League struggles - but Ajax are likely to prove as stern a test as Celta.

Who impressed as Jose Mourinho's side scraped through to the final in Stockholm? Take a look at our ratings above to find out.

Additional reporting by PA

